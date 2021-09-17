Tiago Volpi accumulates mistakes, makes mistakes again and sees the fans’ contestation grow in São Paulo | São Paulo

The elimination of São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil went through Fortaleza’s superiority, but also through individual failures. Goalkeeper Tiago Volpi lived another unhappy night last Wednesday and made mistakes in the defeat by 3-1, at Castelão, which resulted in the elimination of São Paulo in the tournament.

Tiago Volpi saw Ronald’s kick go under his arms in the first goal and looked uncertain as he left the goal in the second – the ball arrived clean for Henríquez to head and widen. In the third, shirt 1 could not stop Deivid, who came face to face in another counterattack.

Tiago Volpi, from São Paulo, in action against Fortaleza

Mistakes in Fortaleza’s first two goals increase the pressure on the goalkeeper. Since the elimination, he has been one of the main targets of fan dispute.

Volpi had already failed in important decisions for São Paulo in this second semester. Against Fortaleza, in the first leg, an error in the ball time compromised the comfortable advantage of São Paulo, who led by 2-0, but suffered a draw at Morumbi.

The clash against Fortaleza was not the first in which the goalkeeper got into trouble in 2021. In the two games against Palmeiras, in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, he did not do well in two defensible balls and suffered harsh criticism from the fans.

The accumulation of failures generates criticism, but Volpi continues to be supported by the technical commission and the board. Carlos Belmonte, football director, assured at dawn this Thursday that the club is not looking for another goalkeeper in the market and trusts the recovery of shirt 1.

Although he is going through a season of ups and downs, Tiago Volpi continues as the absolute holder of São Paulo also for not having a worthy competitor to take the position.

The immediate reserve is Lucas Perri, 23, who was formed at the base, but who had bad performances when he was called in 2021. Thiago Couto, 22, occupies the position of third goalkeeper.

There is, at this time, no indication that Crespo may opt for a permanent exchange of the holder of the position – nor that the club will look for a holder in the market. São Paulo is going through a serious financial crisis, with debt above R$ 600 million.

Hired from Querétaro, from Mexico, in 2019 to be the solution to the problems of the São Paulo goal, which had been in uncertainty since the retirement of Rogério Ceni, Volpi arrived at the club after a high investment.

Initially, the contract was for a loan until the end of 2019, but the good performances that season motivated Tricolor to disburse around R$ 22 million for the definitive purchase.

The year 2020 was the great chance for Volpi to establish himself once and for all and show that the investment had been fair. Earlier that season, it looked like it would come to pass. The good moment made the player be observed by the technical committee of the Brazilian team.

But just like in 2019, Volpi had moments of oscillation, and the Brazilian team started to get more distant. In November last year, he played one of the biggest games of his career, when he defended two penalties at Maracanã in a 4-1 victory over Flamengo. That could be the beginning of his retaking.

But that’s not what happened. This season, Volpi still hasn’t found his best moment. Since the Campeonato Paulista, the goalkeeper has accumulated failures that, in most cases, complicate the team, as in the knockout duels against Palmeiras (Libertadores) and Fortaleza (Copa do Brasil).

Below, the ge separated moves in which the goalkeeper left something to be desired this season:

Novorizontino 2 x 1 São Paulo

São Paulo 5 x 1 São Caetano

Atlético-GO 2 x 0 São Paulo

Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Palm Trees

Palm trees 3 x 0 São Paulo

São Paulo 2 x 2 Fortaleza

Fortaleza 3 x 1 São Paulo

