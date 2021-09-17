Tite sends list with “English”, CBF talks to clubs and awaits resolution between FIFA and United Kingdom | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, delivers the list of squads and substitutes for FIFA this Friday. Despite the call, the names will not be made public yet, which will only happen next week, the 24th – next friday, with a press conference by the coach and the committee.

Great controversy – and inconvenience for the South American teams – of the last call, Brazilian players who play in England will join Tite’s list again. But, this time, the expectation is positive for the presentation of these athletes.

1 of 1 Tite during Brazil's last match against Peru: Brazilian national team has eight wins in eight matches — Photo: Ricardo Moraes/ Reuters

An audience between FIFA leaders and members of the United Kingdom is scheduled throughout this Friday to ease the quarantine of return to British countries. Previously, there was a mandatory 10-day isolation requirement, which would cause them to miss appointments with their clubs.

The clubs’ dissatisfaction also included the increase in FIFA date days, from nine to 11 in all. But right now the weather is milder. The directors of English clubs willingly signaled for the release of the athletes, in a letter sent to the CBF, which, in turn, withdrew the request for punishment in FIFA.

With a short interval between FIFA’s September date and the October call-up – Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru at the Arena de Pernambuco was just a week ago -, Tite and the commission only decided to announce the names from now on one week. Taking advantage of the observation of the first round of the Champions League, the Europa League and more rounds from the beginning of the national championships.

But the procedure is the same. The preliminary list – with more name than just the 23 that can be listed per match – must be submitted 15 days before the start of the FIFA date – starts on October 4th, with away games against Venezuela, on the 7th, Colombia, on the 10th, and ends after the game on the 14th, against Uruguay, in Manaus.

The pre-selected names serve to guarantee the rights of the selections in the calls, with the release of the players by their clubs. If there is a need for a summons outside this 15-day period, the CBF must negotiate with the clubs the release of the athlete.

If for September, there were reactions in interviews with coaches of English clubs closing the doors to release athletes, the new conversations were considered satisfactory. Tite had to call up 12 new players – some of them even were not on the list of substitutes previously selected by the coaching staff.

From the list delivered this Friday, in case there is no new turnaround and blocking of the English, Tite and the commission will only cut names from the total of selected – leaving the 30, 40 names for the little more than 20 summoned. Remembering that Tite has the return of Marquinhos, who was suspended against Argentina and the CBF preferred not to risk his squad against Peru, but will not have Neymar against Venezuela.

The CBF logistics team visited two preparation sites in Bogotá, chosen as the base of the Selection. The training must be held at the Nemesio Camacho stadium, known as El Campín. It is the playing field of Independiente Santa Fé and the Millionarios, in the Colombian capital.