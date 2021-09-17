Tsunami in Brazil? Expert comments probability of volcano causing the phenomenon

posted on 9/16/2021 8:37 PM / updated on 9/16/2021 8:38 PM



(credit: Disclosure/Hello Cannary Islands)

An alert made by the Association of Volcanoes of Canary Islands, from Spain, has scared Brazilians. The group issued a yellow signal for the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the island of La Palma, which has suffered from more than 4,222 tremors in recent days in the region where it is located, in the Cumbre Vieja National Park, and could erupt. The problem is that a study released by the MetSul Meteorologia portal states that if the eruption occurs, the North and Northeast regions of Brazil will be hit by tsunamis.

Actualización volcanic activity La Palma. El IGN @IGNSpain @IGN_Seismology has generated this image of the deformation of suelo. There is an elevation of 6cm in some areas of the Southwest of the island. This process has been lived in El Hierro. It is normal in a volcanic reactivation process. pic.twitter.com/hKr0rShtpG — Volcanes de Canarias (@VolcansCanarias) September 15, 2021

According to the study, published by the Federal University of Paraná, the “eruption could destabilize the island’s slope” and “will facilitate the occurrence of mass movement” in the ocean, which would cause the tsunamis. However, the oceanographer and professor at the Federal University of Bahia, Guilherme Lessa, explained that the forecast of tsunamis has minimal chances of occurring.

“Drama is an addiction of humanity. The probability of the event occurring is still small. It’s a big fuss. This cataclysmic scenario was published a long time ago and is something extremely hypothetical, none of the values ​​would be credible to bet. An unnecessary panic is being generated”, reproved Guilherme in an interview with the Bahian newspaper Metro1.

The expert also says that the study considers the slippage of 500 cubic kilometers of mass into the ocean, which is very rare to occur. Other than that, the tide level and the wave propagation form are also impossible to measure, which makes the study hypothesis more difficult to be carried out. “It is very difficult to say what the reality would be if the landslide occurred, because there are many variables at play”, he emphasizes.

The author of the study that went viral in the press and on the networks. Geologist Mauro Gustavo Reese Filho agrees that more recent studies claim that the possibilities of tsunamis “are remote and far away”, but that care is needed. “The establishment of alarm systems that enable the evacuation of areas is justifiable when it comes to human lives,” the geologist told Uol.

What if the tsunami occurs?



If the combination of unlikely conditions initiated by the eruption is necessary to create a tsunami, it is possible that it will reach Brazil. But, the oceanographer says that, if that happens, there will be enough time to know how it will arrive and the state governments will be able to plan to keep the residents of the affected places safe.

“The time it would take to reach the coast would be up to eight hours in Salvador. This is enough time to know the shape of the wave and issue an alert”, concludes Guilherme.

News generates memes on social media

While the news reverberated on the internet, Brazilians did what they do well when they saw a sign of crisis: memes. Check out some:

me at my geography teacher’s house who said it was impossible to have a tsunami in Brazil pic.twitter.com/bP1dcjJUDm — theus ¹?¹² (@theus1912sfc) September 16, 2021

Things in Brazil are not right anymore, there is a volcano with a yellow eruption sign and then it can cause a tsunami and hit Brazil… Brazil:

pic.twitter.com/STcqXgbGQD — Jaine (@Jaine_Souza22) September 16, 2021

I watch O Impossível several times // I see the tsunami warning in Brazil pic.twitter.com/hQkQEoR6WE — millity (@millity6) September 16, 2021