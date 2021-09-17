Tsunami would hit Brazil 9h after an explosive volcano eruption; Look

The yellow warning of the risk of eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma (Spain), off the west coast of Africa, has brought concern to many Brazilians, who have expressed fear, for example, about the possibility of a tsunami hitting the country on social networks. parents.

The phenomenon would only be verified in case of an explosive eruption, which has a low risk of occurring. Also, alert 2, on a scale of 4, can stay that way for many years without an eruption.

The hypothesis that the volcano could cause a tsunami that would hit Brazil was raised in 2001 by two of the greatest researchers in the world: Steven Ward, from the Geophysics Institute of the University of California (USA); and Simon Day, Department of Geological Sciences, University College, London (England).

They published a scientific article in which they warn the Atlantic countries. To reach the conclusion, the researchers mapped several points, such as seismic activity, the history of eruptions and ocean currents.

According to them, the last eruptions of Cumbre Vieja occurred in 1949 and 1971, but without causing problems related to tsunamis. “No other major tectonic earthquake has occurred under La Palma in the last three decades,” they said 20 years ago.

In recent weeks, however, seismic activity in the region has intensified again, which has increased the level of risk of eruption. The yellow level of a volcano is second on a scale of four and points to an even small possibility of an eruption.