UBS cuts Vale for ‘sale’ with prospect of iron ore surplus

Analysts of UBS cut the recommendation for the shares of the Valley (VALLEY3) for ‘sale’, from ‘purchase’ previously, estimating that a surplus of iron ore of about 150 million tons is growing rapidly in 2022.

They mention that this surplus is increasing, among other factors, as restrictions on the production of steel gives China weigh on the demand for iron ore and the global supply of the commodity continues to increase.

In this scenario, they reduced their projections for iron ore prices by 10% for 2021, to 163 dollars per ton, 12% for 2022, to 89 dollars per ton, and by 6% for 2023, to 80 dollars per ton , considering that Chinese steel production stabilizes at around 1.07 billion and the supply of iron ore continues to increase.

For Andreas Bokkenheuser and his team, Vale’s dividend story becomes much less attractive with iron ore below $100 per ton.

UBS also cut its forecasts for the miner’s earnings and Ebitda for the period, as well as the ADR target price to $15 each, from $22.

The day before, Vale announced that its board of directors approved the distribution of dividends for the first half, in the amount of 8,108 reais per share, with payment scheduled for the next 30th.