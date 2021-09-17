“Ugly; Velha”: First shack of “A Fazenda 13” is with Rico and Solange

That hay started to catch fire early in the 13th season of the reality show “The farm“, from Record TV. The protagonists were Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes. It wasn’t really a surprise, as the two already have a reputation for being hot. The thing was ugly! While one was called ugly, another was called old. An exchange of offenses! Come understand the context.

First, watch the video of the shack:

Rico: “Rico has arrived and you will meet him”

Rico: "Rico has arrived and you will meet him"

Solange: "But I don't want to meet you. Anchorage of Carlinhos Maia"

The dynamics of the chest

The shack happened because of the “Baú da Fazenda”, a dynamic held on Thursday (16), a day in which eliminations traditionally take place. There were big prizes evolved, like a car and immunity (which is valuable in a reality show).

During the game, pawns chose items typical of a Farm, each one worth a secret prize. First, 10 names were drawn and each one of these people eliminated another from the game – which was already a climax. Later, more names were drawn to get a prized item, but it wasn’t that easy. With the presenter’s commands Adriane Galisteu, people who were out of the game came back, while some left.

See who won what:

Gui Araujo took R$ 8 thousand

Tati Quebra Barraco took R$3,000

Nego do Borel took R$ 9,000

Dynho Alves took R$ 10 thousand

Tiago Piquilo took R$ 5 thousand

Erasmo Viana took R$ 7,000

Dayane Mello took R$ 4 thousand

Valentina Francavilla took BRL 4,000

Aline Mineiro got an immunity

Medrado took a car

Rico was taken out of the game by Solange

With the context explained, let’s get to the facts! Solange Gomes took out Rich Melquiades from the dispute to the prizes. The boy was not at all satisfied and went to explain. He soon put her as a prime target for the cock while she was all working on debauchery.

“I’m going to vote for her for the countryside. I didn’t really have a vote, but I’m going to vote for her in the countryside. I have nothing against anyone and she is my vote, just know“, released Rico, still with the live program. Some people laughed, but Adriane Galisteu wanted to get it out in the open and questioned about the statement. He continued: “It is really true. I will vote for her. Oh, I can’t even because she’s in the stall. I’m stressed out here. I get nervous. I have trembling meats“he stated.

Solange Gomes eliminates Rico Melquiades of the Farm Chest and he fires: "Get ready, now you're in my sights"!

Solange Gomes he said that he made his decision because he has a good intuition, which was a reason for mockery. Hence, both declared that they are rivals in the game.

the shack in the break

The atmosphere got heavier when the live show entered the break, but the PlayPlus cameras showed what happens… A big shack! Solange Gomes I was thinking that a bad word that Rich had said was directed at her and was questioning. He denied it, but continued with the shack. He reaffirmed that he would vote for her and called her crazy.

Solange not left cheap!

“You want to be Carlinhos Maia, but it’s so fucking far… Call me crazy, that’s what Brazil loves. Solange has arrived,” she blurted out.

Rich he was even angrier when he was accused of being foul-mouthed. “I don’t want to meet you. Speaks a lot of bad words all day. Want to fight me because no one knows youexclaimed Solange.

He countered:

“I’m really talking, what’s up? Are you bothered? Hit the bell and ask to leave. Who are you? If nobody knows me, who knows you? You want to show up”, he blurted out.

Want more shack! Here it is! The exchange of offenses began. Rich called Solange of “rotten”, of “wanting stage”, “old crook” and more. Already Solange called Rich “ugly”, “a fish’s eye”, “anchored in Carlinhos Maia”, who “want to appear”, “no one knows who you are”, “unknown quota” and so on!

It got heavy!