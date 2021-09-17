UN General Assembly: Vaccine Requirement Still Undecided, But Bolsonaro Unlikely to Be Barred | World

The discussion arose on Tuesday (14), after the chairman of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, sent member states a letter in which he endorsed a request from New York authorities for the same rules imposed on the city’s inhabitants. followed in the UN building.

To contain the pandemic, New York requires convention center attendees to provide proof of vaccination. The city’s City Hall said the UN would fit the definition of a convention center.

However, last Wednesday night, the 15th, UN Secretary General António Guterres gave an interview to Reuters in which he denied that he had the means to guarantee such a requirement and recalled that the organization’s headquarters is considered international territory.

“We, as the Secretariat, cannot tell a head of state that, if he is not vaccinated, he cannot join the UN,” Guterres said, warning that such imposition would depend on the support of the majority of the countries that make up the UN.

The matter was particularly relevant for the Brazilian government, since officially President Jair Bolsonaro was not vaccinated and a mandatory certificate could lead to his being barred from the event. Traditionally, it is up to the president of Brazil to open the speeches of the heads of state at the most important meeting of leaders of the year.

In today’s discussions, the international delegations showed an inclination to maintain in force what they call the “honor system”, applied already in the edition of last year’s event. According to the system, it is up to the heads of state to declare that they are not infected with Covid-19, but it is not necessary to prove this either with a vaccination certificate or with a negative result of a PCR test.

According to ambassadors heard by BBC News Brazil, in addition to Brazil, Russia is also against the requirement since its vaccine, Sputnik, would not be recognized as an immunizing agent by the UN.

In a letter to Shahid, Russia accused the stance of being “clearly discriminatory”. In order not to generate tensions even before the discussions at the event, the tendency of most delegations would be to dispense with the vaccine certificate.

“We had an honor system in the last session. We are working with the acting president of the General Assembly to continue that honor system in a way that is acceptable to all. There are issues in this building that need to be addressed by member states and those that are under the responsibility of the Secretary General. The authority of the Secretary General is limited. Therefore, we will work with the Member States to find a way forward,” the spokesman of the Secretariat reinforced on Thursday, April 16. General, Stephane Dujarric.

Asked by BBC News Brasil about the probable waiver of the vaccine certificate, President Shahid’s spokesperson only sent back to the report the letter in which he endorsed the mandatory vaccination. His position, however, seems defeated.

“The understanding is that the previous agreement between Member States remains in force in the sense that there is no way to demand proof of vaccination given the diversity in the health situation and availability of vaccines between different countries,” an ambassador told BBC News Brasil privately .

Restricted circulation in the hotel

Another difficulty for the Brazilian president could be his accommodation. The hotel where both Bolsonaro and part of the Brazilian delegation will be staying, for example, informs on its website that it follows the determination of New York City to require a vaccination certificate for any guest over 12 years old.

On Thursday, however, a hotel representative told the BBC News Brazil that Bolsonaro will not face difficulties in the establishment as long as his circulation is restricted to the room and the lobby. The president may not, however, attend the hotel’s restaurant or gym, where the protocol of vaccination certificate requirement applies.

Bolsonaro will also not be able to eat inside any restaurant, but there is no limitation for the Brazilian president in open spaces.

Three days ago, in a conversation with supporters in front of the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro repeated again that he had not taken immunizations against Covid-19, which has already killed nearly 590 thousand Brazilians. He cited a supposed result of the IGG test, which measures the amount of antibodies to a given disease in the body, as justification for not having been vaccinated.

“I didn’t take the vaccine, I’m 991 (IGG level). I think I got it again (the virus) and I didn’t even know about it,” said Bolsonaro.

THE BBC News Brazil he consulted the Presidency of the Republic on whether the president continues without having been vaccinated against Covid-19, but he did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

During the northern hemisphere summer, New York again experienced an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, as a result of the wide circulation of the delta variant. Currently with 62% of the population fully vaccinated and a moving average of around 1600 new cases a day, the city is struggling to control the epidemic.

In mid-August, the government of the United States, which has been trying to strengthen multilateral relations bodies and demonstrate a leading role in these spaces, expressed concern about the health impacts of holding the event in New York, which decided to offer free immunization to all participants of the UN General Assembly.