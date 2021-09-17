Under new direction, Globo ignores Um Lugar ao Sol to promote Pantanal · TV News

Globo will promote the soap opera Pantanal no Fantástico for the second time in a year. Next Sunday (19), the station will introduce the public to actress Alanis Guillen , who will play the role of Juma Marruá in the remake of the plot.Um Lugar ao Sol, the successor to the rerun of Império (2014), which starts airing in November, has not had the same treatment and has been left aside until now.

According to sources from TV news , the reason is the bet that Globo’s new Dramaturgy direction , led by José Luiz Villamarim, does the remake of the 1990 hit by Rede Manchete. Recordings in Mato Grosso do Sul began last week, and the soap opera promises a super production to mark the definitive resumption of the schedule from 9 pm to unreleased.

Um Lugar ao Sol, on the other hand, has been little remembered in Globo’s programs. Your recordings will be fully finished in the next few days. No report or quote on Fantástico has been made and is not planned until its premiere, scheduled for November 8th.

Due to the pandemic and the lack of confidence of the direction in the story of Lícia Manzo starring Cauã Reymond, the plot was shortened and will only be on the air for four months. Its completion is scheduled for March 2022. Lícia’s serials were approved by Silvio de Abreu, former director of the nucleus.

His recordings started even before the pandemic and there was no more time to make changes to the project the way current directors would like. A Place in the Sun will have a difficult mission: it will be on the air during the summer season, when the audience is usually smaller. The expectation is that it will be even lower because of the more flexible quarantine.

The new Juma of Pantanal in Fantástico

Alanis Guillen is 23 years old and is even going to be her second protagonist on Globo. Between 2019 and 2020, she starred in Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar.

The actress’s name was approved in April, after several tests. Since then, Globo has asked her not to do interviews or live to talk about Juma. In July, for example, Alanis had to cancel a live stream on Instagram.

Globo insisted that the first interview be on Fantástico as soon as the recordings started — which happened last week. Pantanal is scheduled to debut on March 14th. The main roles will be Renato Goés, Bruna Linzmeyer, Juliana Paes, Osmar Prado, Dira Paes, Juliano Cazarré, José Loreto, Debora Bloch, Murilo Benício, Julia Dalavia, Gabriel Sater, among others.