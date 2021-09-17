Understand the crap between Bil Araujo and Karol Conká

Without naming names, Bil vented today in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), about the experience he had with Karol Conká on “BBB 21” (TV Globo). In the two weeks that the Goiás was in the “most guarded house in Brazil”, the two had a quick and troubled relationship.

Karol had a behavior that was seen by many as harassment. The two only kissed and slept together (with the right to move the duvet) after much insistence by the singer. After the incident, Karol made it up that Bil was “going on” Carla Diaz, another participant, and was accused of psychological abuse.

Bil left “BBB” shortly thereafter. Weeks later, Karol was eliminated, with a rejection record. She went into therapy, said she felt embarrassed by her attitudes on the show and tried to record a reunion with her ex for her documentary, “A Vida After Tombo”, but he refused the invitation.

Months passed and Bil, now a member of “The Farm”, sated the curiosity of the other inmates, who asked questions about Karol. In the words of the pawn, the rapper “pretended to be someone she wasn’t” to win over all of the program’s participants, but “couldn’t sustain the character”.

Soon after, Karol published a laughing emoji, in possible reaction to the criticism. Opinions among fans were divided.

Bil said what “the other reality” did, no human being would do:

