Understand the crap between Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades

Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes starred in the first bullshit edition of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). During last night’s live show, the comedian was outraged at being eliminated from the reality show’s award dynamics by Solange Gomes. He promised to put Gugu’s ex-bathtub on the farm and heard the peoa mock his statements.

“I’m going to vote for her in the countryside. I didn’t really have a vote, but I’m going to vote for her in the countryside. I have nothing against anyone and she’s my vote, just know,” fired the ex-“On Vacation with Ex” to Solange Gomes after choosing to exit the game. The presenter Adriane Galisteu tried to find out if the pawn’s attitude was a joke. He, however, kept talking, visibly irritated that Gugu’s ex-bathtub had become his voting target in the game.

It is really true. I will vote for her. Oh, I can’t even because she’s in the stall. I’m stressed out here. I get nervous. My meat is shaking.

Solange Gomes, on the other hand, did not let it drip if the story was a moment of relaxation. “I have intuition, love. Relax!”, declared the girl.

Amidst the climate, the other participants of “The Farm 2021” began to shout that the famous ‘fire in the hay’ was burning in the game: “It’s started”, shouted the pedestrians.

During the break in the dynamics, the pedestrians got into a strong argument due to a curse heard by the ex-bathtub Gugu. She understood that a curse said by Rico in the middle of the prize dynamic was aimed at her, and questioned what the pawn’s intention was. The ex-“On Vacation with Ex” got angry with his fellow inmate and started calling her crazy.

With a wry smile on her face, Solange burst out laughing. “Call me crazy, that’s what Brazil loves. Solange arrived,” he said.

After hearing Rico say that he ‘also arrived’, and that she would meet him, Solange Gomes tried to provoke her fellow prisoner:

I don’t want to know. You want to fight me because nobody knows you.

The influencer didn’t let it go and countered:

If nobody knows me, who knows you? Do you want to appear?

Pedestrians try to calm tempers

The pawns tried to end the argument between Solange and Rico. The former Gugu bath, however, did not give up and continued shooting against the influencer:

Not me, my love. I was born beautiful. Different from you!

“You’re rotten!” Rico snapped.

Also during the break, Solange Gomes talked about Rico’s reaction after being eliminated by her from the game.

“I didn’t understand the attack, no. But I didn’t really hear his attack,” said the ex-Banheira do Gugu to Gui Araujo. Farmer of the week responded that Melquiades’ reaction is part of the context of the situation, but Solange said Rico had not sympathized with her since the beginning of the game.

He didn’t like me from day one, it wasn’t like me. It’s a person I’ve seen who hasn’t been like me since day one, doesn’t talk to me. What am I going to do, guys?

Then Tati Quebra Barraco suggested that the eliminated pawns should keep the frustration to themselves. Solange agreed and the other participants changed the subject.

Treta went through the night

The exchange of barbs that began during the dynamics of the trunk, which gave a car zero to Medrado and an immunity to Aline Mineiro, lasted into the night. They continued arguing in the headquarters room.

Solange even pointed out that Rico benefits from his friendship with Carlinhos Maia:

I don’t have a male with money, I don’t have a son with a rich man, I’m not supported by anyone in my life and I’m not afraid.

“Go on, talk more,” sneered the influencer. “I don’t want to talk to people I don’t even know, I won’t,” Solange replied.

Afterwards, the former stage assistant questioned why Rico had said that he would like her to go to the farm during the discussion in the trunk dynamics. “Why did you say that? You knew I was in the stall”, he asked, and the pawn replied:

Because I want to vote for you, what a pity I can’t, but maybe next time I can vote for you. That’s if you don’t go for it and leave, right.

After Solange left the room in tears and collapsed with pedestrians in the living room, Gui Araujo, Liziane Gutierrez and Bil Araújo advised and calmed Rico in the bedroom.

“You can’t get out of your mind, if you cursed you, you saw that you cursed, the public is watching. You don’t need to prove it. […] Be careful,” warned Liziane

In the living room, Solange Gomes wept with rage at having heard Rico Melquiades call her an old woman during an argument. “I knew they would call me an old woman. Hey, I called him ugly and I didn’t even know he’s depressed about it. Everyone in life has a pain. Is he going to be playing the poor guy now? He won’t.”

Bil Araújo tried to calm his colleague in confinement. “There are 30 cameras here, Sol. Keep quiet that people are seeing this. It’s over. Now, debating is not working. Calm down,” he declared.

The ex-bathtub of Gugu vented not being surprised by the situation lived by being the target of persecution in all his life.

People are angry at my joy, angry at how I communicate with everyone. It’s always been like that, it’s a chase. People are angry.

The girl highlighted that she has no one in life to give her the ‘famous little push’ to achieve her goals. Gui Araujo, however, chided her that the comment was not cool:

Sol, that you cannot speak. Each one has its story.

She, however, insisted that she was referring to Rico for saying within the confinement that she was friends with the influencer Carlinhos Maia.

No, I’m talking about him. He keeps talking about Carlinhos Maia and I don’t know what. We don’t have to talk about big things to win votes. I’m not going to use football team power to win votes.

Solange accused of homophobia

In the outdoor area, in conversation with singer Tati Quebra Barraco, Solange fired insults at her fellow prisoner:

Asshole, faggot. Did I tell you he hasn’t looked at me since day one? Calling me an old woman. And he who is so fucking ugly? Than be new and ugly.

On social networks, fans of the reality show pointed out homophobia in the declaration of the ex-bathtub Gugu – because Rico is an open homosexual – and used the term of the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex” to criticize it: ‘rotten’.

“Solange is ridiculous. You can see that she’s homophobic just because she fights with the gay woman doesn’t have to be slack about her sexual orientation. I think it’s rotten,” said one follower. “Solange rightly called Rico a fag in the pejorative. Fia, get off your old homophobic,” commented another netizen.

