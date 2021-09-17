Understand the rare scenario in which a volcano can cause a tsunami in Brazil and ES

Volcano in the Canary Islands had been dormant for decades and now showed signs of seismic activity. Credit: Nothing/Disclosure

Social networks were taken with the fear that this possible tsunami could reach the entire coast of the country, including Espírito Santo. According to specialists, in the worst case scenario, waves of up to 100 meters can be caused in the high seas, which would reach the Northeast of the country with around 40 meters and, on the Espírito Santo coast, with up to 20 meters, according to studies. But calm down: the risk of this happening, especially in these proportions, is very low.

“It would depend on a very strong shake, something sudden with part of the mountain moving into the water at once. , this would cause a wave that would propagate through the Atlantic Ocean”, he explained.

For years, the effects of an eruption of this volcano have been studied by science. According to Luiza Bricalli, PhD in Geology and professor at Ufes, it is associated with a number of very frequent earthquakes. And it emphasizes that the chances of something happening are low.

Luiza Bricalli PhD in Geology and Professor at Ufes “The tsunami is an earthquake that happens in water and like an earthquake it has magnitudes: overwhelming or smaller. So if it happens, it depends on the magnitude. It could be that it starts and reaches the middle of the ocean and doesn’t even reach Brazil.”

Luiza also explains that volcanoes and earthquakes are associated with the limits of tectonic plates, that Brazil is very far from the limit of one, and that it is even further from the Canary Islands, which are on the limit of the African and Eurasian plates.

“The possibility of a tsunami happening here is very low, very small. The issue of the Northeast of Brazil is being speculated. The Northeast is closer to the limit of the tectonic plates than Espírito Santo, but even so it is very far from the limit of the plates .”

Some researchers make mathematical models to try to predict what the worst-case scenario would look like. In this line, initially the wave would be 100 meters high and, as it propagated through the ocean, it would lose strength. If it reached the coast of Espírito Santo, it would be 10 to 20 meters high.

Agnaldo Silva Martins emphasizes that, unlike the Pacific Ocean, where there are warnings by governments and people are trained from school on what to do in this type of situation, in the Atlantic Ocean, as we are not used to earthquakes and tsunamis, countries America would face problems with the evacuation of the population.

“It could wreak havoc, advancing a few hundred meters or a few kilometers inland. But it would take between 6 and 7 hours to arrive, so it would give people time to seek shelter”, he explained.