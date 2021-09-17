Unemployment Claims Rise in US after Hurricane Ida

Weekly claims for unemployment insurance in the United States increased more than expected in early September, because of Hurricane Ida, according to data published on Thursday (16) by the Department of Labor.

Between September 5 and 11, 332,000 people applied for unemployment benefits. That’s 20,000 more than the week before, whose numbers were revised upwards, up to 312,000 new enrollments.

The new increase was higher than forecast by analysts, who had expected 318,000 new orders. The total number of people receiving loans for unemployment was 12.1 million at the end of August, according to the latest available data, also published on Thursday.

Ida hit the coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, causing massive flooding and powering out several areas of this densely populated southern region and US oil industry enclave.

Although the delta variant of the coronavirus has impacted restaurants, hotels and stores, companies have not laid off their workers, knowing how difficult it is to find new employees in the face of a months-long labor shortage, especially for low-wage jobs.