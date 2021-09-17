Unimed starts to sponsor Esporte Clube Barbarense swimming team

In regional sports, the cooperative also supports the American Swimming Association and AS Basketball

This Wednesday (15th), the Esporte Clube Barbarense swimming team has the support of Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana.

The sponsorship contract was signed by the CEO of the cooperative, Cesar Augusto Cielo, and by the president of the club, Oswaldo Bachin Júnior.

Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana has contributed to projects to encourage regional swimming since 1993 and had even sponsored the Barbarense team until 2017.

The contract was signed by CEO Cesar Augusto Cielo and Oswaldo Bachin Júnior – Photo: Disclosure

Currently, in sports, the cooperative also supports the American Swimming Association and AS (Adriana Santos) Basketball Unimed, which works with women’s teams in junior categories in Americana.

Get LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

“Unimed has been together with Barbarense since 1993. This is where great champions came out and we hope to contribute even more to the formation of new athletes,” said Cielo, who is the father of Olympic champion Cesar Cielo Filho.

The sponsorship of Barbarense will help prepare athletes to compete in state and national competitions.

LIBERAL in your email: subscribe to our newsletter

“The sponsorship has already enabled us to meet an immediate demand. We are acquiring eight new starting blocks for the swimming pools, an important action to modernize our water park”, stated Bachin Júnior.

Currently, the club has 35 swimmers, from the Pre-Mirim category (from 6 years old) to Senior (19 years old or more). Training takes place from Monday to Saturday.