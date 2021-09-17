Unimed to plant 100 trees in Pelotas | General

Unimed had already planted 50 trees in June (Photo: J Folha – DP)

Next Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Unimed Pelotas/RS will plant 100 trees in the Trs Vendas district, North Zone of pellets. The planting allusive to the Day of the Tree celebrated on the same day is also part of the project Quem Clica Cuida, which aims to encourage Unimed beneficiaries and customers to use the online resources that the cooperative offers, avoiding prints and taking care of the environment. environment.

Every thousand views on the portal https://www.unimedpelotas.com.br/quemclicacuida/ the cooperative commits to planting a tree. After planting 50 trees in June, Unimed Pelotas/RS forecasts to plant 200 trees by the end of this year in Pelotas and in the South Region.

On the Quem Clica Care website, beneficiaries can access the Medical Guide, the results of laboratory and imaging tests, as well as invoices and statements.

What? Tree Plantation – Unimed Pelotas/RS

At where? av. República do Lbano between Rua Lus Penafiel and Av. Dr. Figueiredo Mascarenhas, in front of the Unimed Oncology Service – Trs Vendas, Pelotas – RS

When? Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 9am