“Untimely”, say experts on retreat in teen vaccination

The Ministry of Health’s decision to suspend vaccination against Covid-19 in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities, just one day after the inclusion of the age group in the immunization campaign, took epidemiologists by surprise. Folder placement was rated as “inappropriate”.

At a press conference this Thursday afternoon (16/9), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that there is no “solid scientific evidence” that could support the start of vaccination among teenagers.

In addition, he said that he investigates cases of adverse events related to vaccines, reported by states that started the immunization campaign for adolescents before the date set by the folder. Currently, only Pfizer’s immunizing agent has authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be applied to young people aged 12 to 17 years.

In the opinion of infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio, stopping vaccination now can “instigate panic and misinformation”. “Really, it doesn’t make sense. These arguments are totally unsupported”, said the doctor on social networks.

The infectologist also recalled that the benefits of vaccinating adolescents include a reduction in the risk of the disease among young people, a reduction in transmission to other people and, finally, a drop in viral circulation.

One of the arguments of the Ministry of Health for the suspension, informed in a technical note published this Wednesday night (15/9), was that the “World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities”.

The international body supports, however, that “children 12 to 15 years of age with comorbidities that put them at significantly higher risk of serious disease, along with other high-risk groups” receive vaccination.”

Another point raised by the government is that “the majority of adolescents without comorbidities affected by Covid-19 present a benign evolution, presenting themselves as asymptomatic or oligosymptomatic”.

Epidemiologist Pedro Hallal called the decision “100% wrong”. “How long will they treat the pandemic with a clinical rather than a collective approach? It’s true that most teenagers won’t have a serious case, but the more people vaccinated, the harder it is for the virus to circulate,” Hallal wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with UOL News, Margareth Dalcolmo, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), highlighted that the vaccine is safe. “The security issue is resolved. The issue of protection in this age group (12 to 17 years old) is also important”, he said.

