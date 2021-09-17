Vaccination calendar follows in Sorocaba

Sorocaba applies today (16) the second dose of Coronavac/Butantan in people who took the first application until August 19th. The action will take place by drive-thru system, in five locations in the city, and there is no need to schedule.

The application will take place from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, for people born between January and June, and from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm for those born between July and December.

Vaccination will take place at Instituto Humberto de Campos; Shopping Cidade Sorocaba; São Bento Recreational Society; University of Sorocaba (Uniso / Cidade Universitária), and Clube União Recreativo Campestre.

3rd dose for the elderly

Tomorrow (17), the vaccination of the third dose of Coronavac/Butantan will take place in elderly people aged 85 years or more who have taken the second application of the same immunizing agent until March 17th. For this additional dose, a minimum interval of six months is required, guided by the Government of the State of São Paulo.

The action will take place by drive-thru system, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, in four locations in the city, and no scheduling is necessary. The application will take place from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, for elderly people aged 85 or over who were born between January and June, and from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm for those born between July and December.

Vaccination will take place at Instituto Humberto de Campos; Shopping Cidade Sorocaba; Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Centro Unit), and University of Sorocaba (Uniso / University City).

On foot or public transport

There will also be, at the service points, a vaccination post for citizens who arrive on foot or by public transport. It is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and proof of application of the first dose. The vaccinated person must inform the CPF number or carry the document and also a proof of residence, so that only residents of the city can be vaccinated.

At the vaccination points, non-perishable food will be collected for the #AFOMENAOEFAKE! campaign, organized by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS). The objective is to distribute these items to families in a situation of social vulnerability in the city. Donation is voluntary, open to everyone who wants and can contribute. (Ana Cláudia Martins)