Vaccination of D2 and D3 takes place at the CCI until 3 pm and in three UBS until 8 pm

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues in Dourados this Thursday (16) with the application of Dose 2 and Dose 3.

The activities at the CCI (Coexistence Center for the Elderly) André’s Chamorro take place from 7:30 am to 3 pm with the application of D2 and D3.

The UBS (Basic Health Units) of Jardim Maracanã, Parque do Lago II and Parque das Nações I are open today from 3:00 pm with scheduled closing at 8:00 pm.

The UBS will only serve people able to receive the 2nd dose of the immunizing agent.

second dose

Are eligible to receive the second dose of immunizing against Covid people who took the 1st dose of Pfizer until 11/08/2021 or who took the 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/08/2021.

To take the D2 it is mandatory to bring a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose.

third dose

According to a schedule published by the city of Dourados, people who fall into the following situations can take the third dose of vaccine against the coronavirus:

– Elderly people aged 70 or over who took the two doses of vaccine against Covid, regardless of the laboratory, until April 20, 2021.

– People with a high degree of immunosuppression (severe primary immunodeficiency), cancer chemotherapy, solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants using immunosuppressive drugs who took the second dose until 08/01/2021.

– People living with HIV/AIDS who took the second dose until 08/01/2021.

– People who use corticosteroids in doses greater than 20 mg/day prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days and who took the second dose until 08/01/2021.

– People who use immune response modifying drugs who took the second dose until 08/01/2021.

– Patients on hemodialysis who took the second dose until 08/01/2021.

– Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases) who took the second dose until 08/01/2021.

In these cases presented, it is necessary to carry the medical prescription, document with photo, CPF and proof of D2.

In the case of seniors aged 70 or over, only a document with a photo, CPF and proof of D2 is required.

