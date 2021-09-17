Vale announces dividends of R$8.10 per share, totaling R$40.2 billion

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Vale (VALE3) approved this Thursday (16) the distribution of R$ 40.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders. The amount corresponds to R$8.108316476 per share.

All investors who have Vale shares in their portfolio at the close of trading on September 22 and all foreign holders of ADRs (in practice, shares of Brazilian companies traded in New York) of the mining company on September 24 will receive the proceeds.

September 23 will be the “ex-date” of the distribution, that is, whoever buys Vale shares from that day onwards will no longer be entitled to receive dividends. Payment will be made on September 30th.

Considering the closing value of the VALE3 common papers on Thursday, the earnings have a dividend yield, metric obtained by dividing the value of the dividend by the share price of 9.22%.

An investor whose strategy is to receive dividends in the long term, therefore, would have a profitability 3.97 percentage points above the Selic with this distribution alone, since the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy is currently at 5.25% per year.

Vale also took the opportunity to communicate to the market that it approved the cancellation of 152,016,372 common shares acquired in buyback programs prior to the one currently in effect. There will be no reduction in the company’s capital.

As a result, the mining company now holds 5,132,458,398 common shares and 12 special class preferred shares.

how to enjoy

The first step is to open an account at a brokerage firm accredited by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). Remember that the lower the operating costs, the greater your profitability, so give preference to brokers that do not charge a fee for stock brokerage.

Once the account is open, simply transfer the money to be invested from your checking account to the broker’s account and send an order to buy the company’s shares, informing the amount of shares you want to buy.

Become a partner of the best companies on the Stock Exchange: open an account at Clear with a ZERO fee for stock brokerage

Related