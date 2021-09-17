Vale announces R$40.2 billion in dividends per performance in 2021 – 09/16/2021 – Market

Vale announced this Thursday (16) that its board of directors approved the payment of R$40.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders, in anticipation of the company’s performance during the year 2021.

In the first half of the year, the company accumulated a profit of R$70.6 billion, benefited by the climb that led the price of ore to exceed US$200 (R$1,052 at the current exchange rate) per barrel at the beginning of the year, in response to the high Chinese demand.

The value announced by Vale corresponds to R$8.11 per share. It is by far the highest unit price paid by the company in recent years — the second highest was the R$3.42 per share paid in March, as part of the remuneration for the 2020 results.

When it announced its balance sheet for the second quarter, Vale informed the market that it could distribute a minimum of R$27 billion to its shareholders by the end of the year, but the amount of the anticipation is already much higher than expected.

In a conference with analysts after the announcement of the result, in July, the company’s management opened the possibility of accelerating the distribution of dividends to meet the new indebtedness strategy and avoid possible double taxation of profits after the tax reform under discussion in Congress.

Vale’s financial director, Luciano Siani, said at the time that management already had the intention of distributing extraordinary dividends to meet a plan to increase leverage, an indicator that relates the size of debt to a company’s cash generation.

Thus, part of the cash should be destined to improve the return to shareholders through the extraordinary distribution of dividends and through a new share buyback program, which increases the value of securities available on the market.

In the two years that followed the tragedy in Brumadinho (MG), Vale has already announced R$ 34.2 billion in dividends.​

Dividends had been suspended shortly after the tragedy, which left 272 dead and a trail of destruction in January 2019, but were resumed in 2020, as well as bonus payments to its executives.

In August, Vale and BHP Biliton were the target of a request by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais for the blocking of R$ 50.7 billion, equivalent to the credits listed by Samarco, controlled by the two companies, in a judicial recovery process.

In the request, which was denied by the courts, the Prosecutor’s Office accused the companies of “fraudulent maneuver” to shield themselves from the responsibility of defraying the damage caused by the tragedy in Mariana (MG), which left 19 dead in 2015.

The value of the debt is subject to dispute between the mining companies and other creditors of Samarco, who also accuse the controllers of a maneuver that would reduce the amount recovered by investment funds holding the company’s bonds.