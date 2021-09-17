Vale may pay another $3 billion in dividends by the end of the year

If the investor who has shares in the Valley (VALLEY3) think the distribution of last Thursday’s dividend (16) has exhausted all possibilities for further payments, you are wrong.

According to analysts’ calculations, the mining company has more earnings to deliver by the end of the year. THE Now Investments, for example, it sees space for a distribution of up to $3 billion.

“As such, in this scenario, Vale is expected to pay around US$13.5-14 billion in dividends from September 2021 (including the current US$7.6 billion) by June 2022, for a yield of approximately 17% ”, complete.

In addition, analysts Thiago Lofiego and Luiza Mussi also recalled that the company is carrying out its buyback program, “which we estimate to be approximately 80%, with around US$ 1 billion left over”.

“Therefore, total shareholder remuneration through the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be around US$15 billion, representing 18% of Vale’s current market value of around US$82.5 billion.” point out.

The vision is reinforced by the Great Investments. According to the analysis house, assuming that the company’s net debt is practically zero, the mining company can still announce new dividends until the end of the year.

“It is worth remembering that despite the significant correction, the price of ore remains more than healthy at more than US$ 100 per ton”, he completes.

Despite this, the risk of bankruptcy of Evergrande, a large Chinese developer, and an eventual economic slowdown in China, will weigh on the miner.

To Santander, the announcement reiterates Vale’s management commitment to shareholder remuneration and may indicate confidence in its operations.

“We continue to expect the company to generate about 50% of its current market capitalization in free cash flow over the next three years, which equates to a 2022 FCL yield of 23% (we estimate average iron ore prices of US$ 110/t in 2022)”, he observes.

already the Credit Suisse says the dividends reaffirm the giant’s willingness to provide substantial cash returns given its low leverage.

In the opinion of XP, the release came better than the order.

“Although the distribution of dividends was expected by the market, the amount was slightly above our estimates. In 2021, the accumulated distribution of dividends paid will amount to US$ 13.8 billion”, he says.

Despite this, Vale’s billion-dollar distribution was not enough to hold the share price, which fell 2.95% around 12:17 pm.