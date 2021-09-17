Vale (VALE3) will pay R$40.2 billion in dividends; BRL 8.10 per share

Business

THE Valley (VALE3) approved on Thursday (16) the payment of R$ 8.1083 per share in dividends. The earnings refer to the first half of this year, with the amount calculated based on the balance sheet of June 30th.

Payment of Vale dividends will take place on September 30, and the cut-off date for investors owning shares of the mining company, traded on the B3, will be on September 22, while the record date for ADR holders, traded on the NYSE, will be on the 24th of September.

So, the Vale share will be negotiated “ex-dividend” at Brazilian Stock Exchange and on the American Stock Exchange from September 23rd.

However, the value of dividends per share may change slightly due to the buyback program.

In addition, today the company approved the cancellation of 152,016,372 of its common shares, which were acquired in previous buyback programs. the value of Vale’s share capital it has not changed, but is now divided into 5,132,458,398 common shares and 12 special class preferred shares.

At the end of today’s trading session, Vale’s shares were worth 87.93, after devaluation of 4.15% during the trading session, before the announcement of dividends.

See too:

Vale: BB reinforces purchase recommendation with new target price

This week, BB Investimentos reinforced its purchase recommendation for Vale, with a new target price of R$125 for next year.

In a report, the BB Investments explains that it has revised its financial model to incorporate the new Vale estimates, as well as recent results and new premises for the mining sector.

In addition, the bank commented on the Vale’s earnings. BB sees that the mining company continues to consolidate itself among the largest dividend-paying companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3). In 2021, the mining company disbursed US$ 6.2 billion in earnings.

BB’s forecast was that the Valley would announce the payment of at least US$ 5.3 billion for the first half of this year. The report emphasizes that, together, the values ​​would represent about $2.28 per share, and equate to a yield of about 12.7%.