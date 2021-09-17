Vale’s ADR (VALE3) is downgraded for sale by UBS with ore down

(disclosure)

Amidst the sequence of devaluation of the price of iron ore, UBS promoted a “double downgrade for sale” of Vale’s New York shares (VALE3).

According to the bank’s report, the target price of ADRs was reduced from US$22 to US$15. Yesterday, the ADRs price closed at US$16.72.

Behind the analysis is the expectation of an iron ore surplus of approximately 150 million tonnes growing rapidly in 2022.

This is due to restrictions on steel production in China weighing on the demand for iron ore, due to the continuous increase in the global supply of commodity, as well as the growth of raw material extraction in China.

Thus, UBS reduced its forecast for iron ore prices by 10% (2021), 12% (2022) and 6% (2023), respectively, to US$ 163, US$ 89 and US$ 80 per ton .

For UBS, Chinese steel production is expected to stabilize at around 1.07 billion, while iron ore supply is expected to continue increasing.

Another negative pressure factor pointed out was the increase in the costs of transporting iron ore, given the inflation of logistics costs caused by the pandemic and the rise in fuel prices.

Vale: dividends

With this, UBS assesses that the thesis of Vale as a dividend payer becomes “much less attractive”, with the price of ore below US$ 100.

The day before, Vale announced that it approved the distribution of R$40.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders – which corresponds to an amount of R$8.108316476 per share.

According to the company, the proceeds will be received by investors who have Vale shares in their portfolio at the close of trading on September 22nd and all foreigners holding ADRs on September 24th.

Thus, September 23 will be the “ex-date” of the distribution, that is, whoever buys Vale shares from that day onwards will no longer be entitled to receive dividends. Payment will be made on September 30th.

Falling stocks

Even with the announcement of dividends, which came above analysts’ expectations, Vale’s shares retreat in this Friday’s trading session (17).

At around 11:15 am, the mining company’s shares on B3 fell by around 2.9%, quoted at R$ 85.35, while the Ibovespa fell by more than 1%, close to 112,000 points.

