Valley and bad scenario push Ibovespa below 114 thousand points

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down this Thursday, amid persistent uncertainties in the Brazilian scenario and undermined by the decline of the iron ore at China, which affected actions gives Valley (VALLEY3).

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 1.1%, to 113,794.28 points, starting to show negative performance in the accumulated of the week (-0.43%). Until the day before, it rose 0.68%.

The financial volume totaled 30.9 billion reais, with the trading session also reflecting movements linked to the expiration of stock options, on Friday, which tends to have among the most liquid series stocks with relevant weight on the Ibovespa.

“Investors continue to show caution in taking new positions in the shares, especially in a scenario full of uncertainties and lack of predictability,” said Terra Investimentos analyst Régis Chinchila.

One of the focuses of attention is focused on discussions related to court orders, which remain without effective advances, while the government seeks a source of funding for its “Auxílio Brasil”, new version of the Bolsa Família program.

This Thursday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated that Congress will try to find a solution to the issue next week, but that this should be done within the spending ceiling.

In parallel, noises involving fuel prices continue, with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stating that the Petrobras president’s explanations on the topic this week were not satisfactory.

Also in the domestic scenario, the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies that analyzes the administrative reform left for next Tuesday the vote on the opinion of the matter, corroborating darker perspectives for the reforms.

“And we still have persistent inflation and a scenario of interest rate increase that ends up taking the breath away from the Brazilian economy’s recovery, even with the advance of vaccination”, added Chinchila.

on wall street, the S&P 500 index was slightly lower.

Highlights

Valley (VALLEY3) retreated 4.15%, in the wake of a new drop in iron ore prices in China, with reference futures contracts on the Dalian stock exchange closing at a low of 3.9%.

In the sector, CSN (CSNA3) lost 6.18%.

Petrobras (PETR4) fell 0.87%, even with oil prices moving away from the minimum, with the president of the Chamber of Deputies defending that the state-owned company should share with the Brazilian population some of the wealth it obtains.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) had a negative variation of 0.07%, while Bradesco (BBDC4) fell 1.28%, on a mixed day for banks.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) advanced 1.62%.

Hypera (HYPE3) granted 2.1%, after an agreement that it will pay 500 million reais to Falcon to end arbitration on the sale of the disposable business in 2017.

Cielo (CIEL3) appreciated 5.44%, after reaching the historical low of 2.35 reais earlier. In the year, paper fell by around 36%, against the background of increased competition, loss of market share and erosion of margins.

Login (LOGN3) soared 33.78%, after a proposal by the Swiss maritime group MSC to acquire up to 67% of the shares of the logistics company at 25 reais per share. At the maximum, the share reached 22.50 reais (+50.5%).