Vampeta reveals that Tite doesn’t approve of Gabigol’s behavior: ‘It’s only summoned because of public opinion’

According to the commentator of Grupo Jovem Pan, the coach of the Brazilian team does not fall in the favor of the Rubro-Negro player from Rio de Janeiro

Gabriel Barbosa got involved in a controversy again, last Wednesday night, 15, when discussing with the coach Luiz Felipe Scolari during the victory of Flamengo over the Guild, at Maracanã, in a match valid by Brazil’s Cup. In sports press programs and also on social media, the attacker was criticized for his explosive attitude. The rejection of the way Gabigol behaves, however, is not just between fans and the media. According to the commentator Vampeta, of Pan Youth Group, the coach tit, of the Brazilian team, does not fall in the favor of the player from Rio de Janeiro’s Rubro-Negro.

During the program “Ribbon”, Velho Vamp told behind the scenes of Amarelinha and said that Tite is only summoning Gabriel to the team’s matches because of public opinion. “I’m absolutely sure because I’m in the middle of the ball, I know behind the scenes. Gabigol is only called up by Tite because of public opinion. For Tite, Gabriel was far from the selection. The information is accurate: Tite said he’s the worst player he’s ever worked with as a person. Tite said that to my source!”, he revealed.

A reserve at Copa América, Gabriel Barbosa started in two matches played by the Brazilian team in the last FIFA Date – victories over Chile, in Santiago, and Peru, at Arena Pernambuco. The striker, however, had performances lacking and did not participate in any goal. Still, the expectation is that the player returns to be part of Tite’s list for the next games of the South American World Cup qualifiers. On the 24th, the coach will summon the athletes for the matches against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, all scheduled for the first half of October.

