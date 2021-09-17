Vasco enters the City Hall of Rio to regain supporters in the games in São Januário | Vasco

Vasco reported on Thursday that he entered the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro asking to have audiences again in their games. If it receives the green light, it will put tickets on sale for this Sunday’s duel, at 4 pm, against Cruzeiro.

1 of 2 Vasco wants the fans to return to São Januário — Photo: André Durão Vasco wants the fans to return to São Januário — Photo: André Durão

For this, in addition to having the release from the city of Rio de Janeiro, it also needs the decision of the Technical Council of Series B at CBF, which will be held this Friday afternoon. At the meeting, the conditions for the return of fans to the competition stadiums will be defined.

The presence of fans in the Serie B stadiums has become controversial recently. Upon obtaining an injunction from the Superior Court of Justice that authorized it to have a public, Cruzeiro ordered two games with open gates – the city of Belo Horizonte allowed it. So far, the team was the only one to play with fans.

See below Vasco’s statement:

Updates on public return to stadiums:

Vasco da Gama informs that this Thursday (September 16), with the Municipal Health Department (SMS), it filed the necessary documentation to authorize the return of the public to the São Januário stadium, following the sanitary protocols defined by the municipality from Rio de Janeiro.

This Friday (9/17), as previously informed, there will be a meeting of the Technical Council of the Brazilian Series B Championship, between the CBF and the 20 participating clubs, to define whether the return of the public will be allowed from round 25 onwards. virtual meeting is scheduled to take place at 3pm.

If the decision is for the release of the fans in the stadiums, which would be defined with 80% of the municipalities released for the return of the public, and with the authorization of the SMS duly issued, Vasco then starts selling tickets for the Vasco x Cruzeiro match that will be played on Sunday, 19/09, at 4 pm, in São Januário.

Tickets for sale will only be destined for one sector of São Januário, with reduced load, since this is a test event, the first with a public after the restrictive measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complete communication with all information on ticket sales, if applicable, will be made after the end of the CBF meeting this Friday.