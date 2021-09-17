Vasco will have Nenê in charge and Miranda out because of an anti-doping test – 16/09/2021

In his debut as Vasco’s coach in today’s match (16), at 7 pm, against CRB, for Série B, Fernando Diniz selected Nenê as a starter, even with the midfielder having only trained once and was officially presented yesterday (15 ). Among the casualties is defender Miranda, preventively suspended by Conmebol for having been caught in an anti-doping test.

The defender even traveled with the delegation to Maceió (AL), but was removed from the list of related after the arrival of the statement from the South American entity. From now on, the athlete is away from training and games for as long as the investigation continues.

Vasco will go to the field to face the team from Alagoas with: Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato, Léo Jabá and Germán Cano.

On the bench there are also new things: defender Walber and Ecuadorian striker Jhon Sánchez, who were recently signed and have yet to make their debut.

Miranda was caught in a South American game

Zagueiro Miranda, 21, is preventively suspended for being caught in a doping test Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The test in which Miranda was caught in anti-doping was carried out in the game against Defensa y Justicia (ARG), on December 3, 2020, in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The substance found was Canrenone, a diuretic prohibited by regulations.

The case was made public on the 6th. At the time, Cruzmaltino, in an official report, mentioned that he had known about the fact since June and that Miranda “guaranteed that he did not ingest the diuretic substance”.

Check out today’s statement from Vasco:

“Vasco da Gama informs that CONMEBOL’s Disciplinary Unit determined this Thursday morning (September 16) the preventive suspension of the athlete Miranda for an indefinite period.

The athlete traveled with the delegation for the match against CRB (AL), but was removed from the list of related after the arrival of the statement. Until a new determination by CONMEBOL, Miranda is away from the cruzmaltina team’s games and training.

Vasco da Gama reiterates that it will continue to give full support and believe in the athlete’s defense during the process, closely following his defense.”