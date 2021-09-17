VIDEO: Burglar says goodbye to attendant with kiss in hand after stealing bakery box in Maceió | alagoas

A bakery was robbed this Friday morning (17) in Benedito Bentes, in Maceió, by two young people. During the criminal action, recorded by security cameras at the establishment, one of the robbers says goodbye to the attendant with a kiss on the hand (see the video above).

The images were posted on the bakery’s Instagram profile in an attempt to identify the criminals. The Military Police were called in, but were unable to arrest any suspects until this afternoon.

In the images, it is possible to see when the robbers enter the establishment and talk to a woman and a man, employees of the bakery. One of the criminals even pushes the employee, who has his hands up. It is not possible to see any weapons with the assailants.

The other criminal follows the employee to the cashier, where she withdraws the money and gives it to him, who kisses her hand and runs away.

In contact with the G1, the 5th Military Police Battalion reported that it went to the scene and had access to the images. “We are checking, gathering information to see if the suspects are known, trying to identify them,” said aspirant Clemente.

The images also show when criminals leave the establishment and run away on foot.

