Video: Shark Attacks Teen Surfer in Florida

A cameraman managed to record the exact moment when a shark attacked a 16-year-old surfer on a beach in New Smyrna, Florida, United States.

Young Doyle Nielsen was paddling in the choppy water when the attack took place. A shark, which must be about 6 feet tall, was caught biting the teenager’s arm as he was trying to catch a wave.

The victim was even knocked down by the animal, but managed to get back on his board and swim back to shore. Initially, the young man thought that another surfer had collided with him, but the suspicion was dismissed when other people told him to get out of the water. “It felt like someone on their surfboard came at full speed right at me and hit me really hard,” Doyle said in an interview with ABC News.

“I was lucky, I only got nine points,” said Nielsen. Sam Scribner, author of the images, said the shark was not to blame. “We are in their territory”, he concluded.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach