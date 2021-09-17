Video shows protesters burning Bitcoin box in El Salvador

About a week after El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as its legal tender, thousands of protesters returned to the streets to protest against the government as the country celebrated the bicentennial of its independence.

According to information from the newspaper El Faro, the number of protesters may have reached 15,000 people, other sources indicate 5,000, who protested against the authoritarianism of President Nayib Bukele and various issues.

Among the causes were the fight against violence against women and judicial career law reform, as well as other topics such as racism, abortion and, of course, Bitcoin.

In short, one protester commented that it is against almost every decision this government has taken.

Protesters burn Bitcoin box

At the final gathering point of the demonstration, in a square in the center of the capital, a Bitcoin conversion box was vandalized and then set on fire. A motorcycle was also set on fire, in addition to advertisements, some of which were governmental.

The president questioned the protesters, who claimed to be peaceful, through his Twitter:

“They say that the vandalism was done by ‘infiltrated people’ but they did vandalism in ALL their manifestations.”

Dicen that “vandalism” is referred to as “infiltrators”, but there is no vandalism in ALL its manifestations 🤷🏻‍♂️ Furthermore, why are we not heard shouts of “deténganse” or “no hagan eso”? What is escucha son APLAUSOS y VÍTORES; y there is the press. pic.twitter.com/3MetlCntCK — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 15, 2021

#From Country Protesters of the marches of September 15th arrest the fire inside the Chivo Cajero, in the Plaza Gerardo Barrios, damaging the public property. Video: DES pic.twitter.com/Q6QRmn7ZU4 — Diario El Salvador (@elsalvador) September 15, 2021

The vandalism was the result of dissatisfaction with the Bitcoin Law, which authorizes citizens and merchants to accept the currency in negotiations. Some believe that cryptocurrency is used by criminals, as if the dollar were not.

According to one protester, the obligation to accept Bitcoin goes against the very principles of cryptocurrency, which is focused on freedom, and that the Chivo wallet is the exact opposite of that, as it has access to a lot of users’ personal information, as reported by the El Salvador portal .

what the government says

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, participated in the celebration of the bicentennial of the country’s independence last night, broadcast on national television. His speech reinforced the government’s commitment to improving people’s lives through various projects related to laws and structural improvements.

On his Twitter, Bukele questions protesters who call him a dictator, saying they would not have the right to protest if they lived under a dictatorship. The president of El Salvador also recalled that he was democratically elected.

“And the dictatorship?”

What about the dictatorship? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 15, 2021

The union between a country and Bitcoin can prove to be a great challenge for both, while the global trend is to try to slow down the growth of cryptocurrency, El Salvador has adopted it.

In contrast, we see ideological issues arising, with citizens questioning whether this union will work due to the libertarian nature of the BTC, which does not depend on governments to exist.