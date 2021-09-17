Video shows surfer being attacked by shark in Florida; watch | World

reproduction Surfer attacked by shark in Florida

A cameraman recorded the moment when a 16-year-old surfer was attacked by a shark on a beach in New Smyrna (Florida, USA). The incident took place on 9 September.

16-year-old Doyle Nielsen was paddling in choppy water when the attack took place. Watch below:

Images posted on Instagram show sharks crossing the waves as surfers tried to take advantage of the strong currents left by Hurricane Larry.

A shark (probably a blacktip), which should be about 6 feet tall, can be seen biting Doyle’s right arm as he tries to catch a wave.

The surfer was knocked down, but managed to get back on his board and swim back to shore. He was treated in the sand by a rescue team, according to the “Daytona Beach News-Journal”.

The teenager initially thought that another surfer had beaten him until others told him to get out of the water.

“It felt like someone on their surfboard came full speed ahead right at me and hit me really hard,” Doyle told ABC News.

Despite the attack, the young man says he is ready to go surfing again…

“I was lucky, I only got nine points,” he said on Instagram.

Sam Scribner, image author and former surfer, said he didn’t want to vilify the sharks: “We’re in their territory.”

New Smyrna is known as the “Shark Bites Capital of the World”. The water is often cloudy, which makes it difficult for animals to see, as they react to movement.