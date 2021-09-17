View 3 jigsaw puzzle games to play on Android mobile or iPhone (iOS)

Top Stories Roasted chicken wings at Airfryer: see a practical and easy recipe, which yields 12 exquisite portions

O gamer world Site Tecno Notícias is bringing this Thursday, 16, some puzzle and puzzle games for those who like to work their mind and have fun at the same time. The game is also suitable for those who like to think well about their actions and who like to observe situations in their own time.

We separate 3 games in this genre that are available for Android phones and Iphone (iOS). Some are free, but they also have a paid version and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store. Check out:

1. Threes: In this game, the users’ goal is to move the puzzle pieces that have numbers to join them together and form multiples of 3. The more number the player can collect, the bigger the board becomes, and he can continue the game. for a long period. Threes is available free and in the paid version for R$4.99.

2. Monument Valley: Monument Valley has a puzzle with geometry that allows you to challenge the player to think outside the box. The pieces are moved to create logical paths for the princess to be guided through these locations. Monument Valley can be downloaded for $12.99 from the Google Play Store or Apple Arcade.

3. Two Dots: The player’s objective in this game is to connect the dots horizontally and vertically to eliminate them, so it is possible to predict how the other dots will look when the others disappear. Two Dots is offered for free in both the Google Play Store and App Store.

