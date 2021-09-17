Viñales leads TL1 abbreviated by rain in San Marino. Fourth is 7th

The weekend in Misano started with a surprise. Building on the experience gained in a test earlier this month, it was Maverick Viñales who set the pace in MotoGP’s first free practice for the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini MotoGP GP. Figueres Spaniard clocked a 1min32s666 to put Aprilia at the top of the timesheet.

The morning of this Friday (17) started with a dry track, but the clouds loaded in the sky were soon present, with a storm hitting the track with about ten minutes to the flag. Some drivers even entered the track with wet tires, but the volume of water on the track was too great.

Maverick Viñales led this morning’s training (Photo: Aprilia)

Thus, no one was able to overcome Viñales, who secured the command with a 0s080 advantage over Joan Mir, in second place. Francesco Bagnaia was third, just 0s135 behind the pointer.

Jack Miller took fourth place, ahead of Álex Rins and Pol Espargaró. Fabio Quartararo made the best of 16 laps in 1min33s024 and took seventh place, 0s358 behind the leader.

Honda test driver Stefan Bradl finished eighth, 0.053 better than Marc Márquez, ninth. Aleix Espargaró closes a top-10 covered by 0s436.

Back in MotoGP and making his debut for the Yamaha factory team, Franco Morbidelli made the 16th time, with 1min33s570, 0s904 behind the leader. Racing at home, Valentino Rossi was 19th.

The start for the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini MotoGP is scheduled for 9 am (GMT) on Sunday (19). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Find out about the free practice 1 of the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini GP:

Friday at Misano dawned with overcast skies, but the heat was present in the first practice. When the 24 riders entered the track, the thermometers measured 25°C, with the asphalt only slightly warmer, reaching 25.4°C.

Activities at Misano started with Johann Zarco at the top, ahead of Maverick Viñales. Shortly thereafter, Takaaki Nakagami took over, succeeded by Michele Pirro, the Ducati test driver who is racing as a guest this weekend.

In the fifth lap this morning, Aleix Espargaró was at 1min33s102 and put Aprilia in the lead, 0s178 better than Viñales. Zarco was third, followed by Álex Rins and Joan Mir.

Franco Morbidelli debuted on the Yamaha factory team this morning (Video: MotoGP)

Next, Marc Márquez turned 0s002 better than Aleix to settle at the end of the timesheet, but he was also little there, as Viñales passed 0s134 ahead. Kidneys was fourth, followed by Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia.

Coming from a victory in Aragon, Francesco Bagnaia climbed little by little and, on lap eight, settled in first position, scoring 1min32s801, 0s165 better than Viñales, who tested the RS-GP for the first time on the track that bears the name of Marco Simoncelli at the beginning of the month. Marc Márquez, Aleix Espargaró, Álex Rins and Fabio Quartararo completed the top-6.

As the drivers began to head for the pits, Jack Miller jumped into second place, just 0.058 slower than his teammate.

Back on the track and wearing a soft tire in the front and a medium in the rear, Viñales scored 1min32s886 and took third place, 0s065 behind Pecco. Kidneys was also faster and passed Marc to be fourth.

Maverick Viñales took advantage of the previous test at Misano to start the TL1 on the right foot (Video: MotoGP)

Without much delay, Joan Mir recorded 1min32s746 and took the lead from Bagnaia by just 0s055. The differences between the drivers were very small this morning, with the top-11 out by just 0s397.

The ‘reign’ of the current champion, however, was also brief. Viñales clocked a 1min32s666 on the 15th lap at Misano and took the lead, opening a 0s080 margin for the Palma de Mallorca driver.

With just over ten minutes left in the session, the entire peloton went to the pits, but the end of the session did not promise any major changes to the timesheet as the rain flags had already started to flutter along the 4.2km of the track. Viñales was in command, ahead of Mir, Bagnaia, Miller, Rins, Pol Espargaró, Quartararo, Stefan Bradl, Marc Márquez and Aleix Espargaró. Franco Morbidelli was 16th, with Valentino Rossi 19th.

The rain, by the way, hit hard afterwards, completely soaking the track. The forecast for the weekend is just that: rain, thunder and storm.

Rain squeezed for real in the final minutes of the first training session at Misano (Video: MotoGP)

A few minutes later, Álex Rins was the first to enter the track on wet tyres, followed by Suzuki’s teammate and the Honda duo. The storm, however, tightened, forcing everyone back to the pits.

