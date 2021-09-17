Viveo (VVEO3) starts coverage; target price goes up to R$35

Viveo (Photo: Disclosure)

New to the stock market, Viveo (VVEO3), a distributor of medical products, which a little over a month ago listed its shares, is now covered by three banks: Itaú BBA, Bradesco BBI and BofA.

Currently quoted at R$ 24.12, according to the opening of the trading session this Thursday (16), its shares received purchase or performance recommendations above the market benchmark.

For Itaú BBA, the fair price of Viveo’s shares is R$35 for the end of 2022, which gives it a recommendation performer.

Bradesco, on the other hand, projects a target price of R$34.80 for Viveo shares at the end of 2022, also with a recommendation outperform.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BofA) has a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$32.

Viveo: a fragmented market

As Gustavo Miele from Itaú BBA wrote in a report, the company has an integrated approach and a strong focus on execution, which can result in superior returns when compared to players pure distribution.

Miele added that despite the leadership position, there are still considerable growth opportunities in its core non-retail distribution and manufacturing business.

“In addition, Viveo has several options for creating value, such as through mergers and acquisitions, and the continuous development of a services business unit, which are not fully charged”, he pointed out.

According to analyst Marcio Osako, the company can take advantage of the country’s large and fragmented healthcare supply market.

Osako pointed out as the main positive points for Viveo the market in which it operates, which represents up to ten times its size, and a unique ecosystem.

Acquisitions can create value

Finally, BofA analysts, Fred Mendes and Mirela Oliveira, point out that Viveo is the largest company in the institutional distribution and manufacturing segment, but has only 7% and 10%, respectively, of market share.

“We do not consider future mergers and acquisitions in our assessment, which opens up the opportunity for accelerated growth,” they wrote.

According to the BofA document, around 15 assets would be under analysis and, if the operations are carried out at an expected price (5x EV/EBITDA after synergies), there could be an increase in the share.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related