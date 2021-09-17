Volcano on Canary Eruption Alert May Cause Tsunami in Brazil

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, could erupt in the next few days and cause a tsunami that would hit the entire Brazilian coast, from Rio Grande do Sul to Amapá. The last time there was volcanic activity in the region was 1971.

The Scientific Commission of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies Due to Volcanic Risk (Pevolca) raised the alert level of volcanic activity in the region to yellow, due to the rapid increase in the occurrence of earthquakes and seismic activities in recent days.

The Canarian government claims that seismic movements on the island of La Palma began to intensify on Saturday. Since then, the intensity of the concussions has increased and reached a magnitude greater than 3 on Tuesday (14).

The yellow sign is the second level of the four existing ones. In it, the population is guided to keep a state of attention for a possible change of situation in volcanic and seismic activity.

Citizens must maintain personal evacuation plans in the event of an emergency, with the preparation of a small backpack containing a cell phone with charger, medicines and documentation.

¿#Sabíasque existen cuatro colores de alerta por riesgo volcánico? ??Actividades con normalidad

??Atención a las comunicaciones oficiales

??Inicio de evacuación preventiva

??Evacuación inmediata y urgente ??#LaPalma continúa en semáforo amarillo#VigilanciaLaPalma pic.twitter.com/Zu8NpBMFxf — Cabildo de La Palma (@CabLaPalma) September 16, 2021

Tsunami risk

Ilha de La Palma is on alert due to the possibility of eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano (Source: Governo de Canary Islands/Reproduction)Source: Government of Canary Islands/Reproduction

A study carried out by the Geology course at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) points out that the Cumbre Vieja volcano may be capable of generating a large tsunami that would affect the entire coast of Brazil, more than 3,000 kilometers away from the Canary Islands.

Although large waves are not common in the Atlantic, research carried out in 2017 estimated that the next eruption of the volcano could destabilize the slope of the island of La Palma, causing a tidal wave that would hit all territories bordering the ocean.

But there’s no reason to worry about that, experts point out. If an eruption does occur, the chances of a tsunami, however, are remote and distant, according to the study. Still, it is recommendable to implement an alarm system to enable the evacuation of areas to preserve human lives.