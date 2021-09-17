VW develops electric vehicle with niobium battery in Brazil

After successfully launching the e-Delivery electric truck, Volkswagen Trucks and Buses announces a new partnership for the development of ultra-fast recharge batteries for electric vehicles using niobium.

This partnership with CBMM, world leader in the production and sale of niobium products, represents an unprecedented feat in the global automotive industry and is part of an initiative to leverage electric mobility, placing Brazil in a vanguard position.

“Three years ago we accumulated experience in electrification and now we will apply that expertise to enable new battery technology. Our e-Mobility development center in Resende will use our patented modular architecture for electric vehicles to expand the platform, which started with e-Delivery , and now advances to new models. This alliance with CBMM will be another important link towards the mobility of the future. Our objective is to create an ultra-fast recharge solution, pioneer in Latin America”, evaluates Roberto Cortes, president and CEO of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus.

The purpose of the agreement is to combine the expertise of CBMM, a world reference in the development of new technologies with Niobium for lithium ion batteries and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, which will be in charge of establishing the behavior of these batteries in the vehicle, with all the safety and quality parameters to achieve the expected performance.

The niobium oxide technology used in the battery anode is the result of more than 3 years of research and development in partnership with Toshiba, in Japan.

“For the first time we are implementing this solution, which, due to the use of Niobium oxide in the battery anode, will allow an ultra-fast charging operation, in less than 10 minutes, greater durability, useful life and safety. This is, without a doubt, a important milestone for CBMM and for Brazil”, according to Ricardo Lima, vice president of CBMM.

According to Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, the initial application of this new battery technology will be in the electric buses. The company claims that the new cells under development fit the profile of this type of vehicle, which has pre-defined routes and needs faster charging – it is said that it takes a maximum of 10 minutes for 80% of the battery’s total capacity.

Replacing the conventional carbon anode with niobium presents gains such as better resistance to high temperatures, less volumetric expansion and risk of cell degradation, which contributes to greater safety and durability of the batteries.

Although the studies initially focus on applications for commercial vehicles, the use of niobium to compose cells for passenger vehicles is not ruled out in the future. What still depends on studies to arrive at an adequate metal composition for better results in these applications.

Toshiba is already working on the first pre-production series of the new cells that should be ready by the end of this year. Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, in turn, will start testing at the beginning of next year and anticipates that a functional prototype of an electric vehicle equipped with niobium batteries will be completed by the end of 2022.

During the testing phase, VWCO will monitor and acquire real-time data, conducting vehicle application studies. It is also in charge of implementing the ultra-fast charging infrastructure and preparing the entire chain with driver training, safety guidelines and support in the development of bodies.

