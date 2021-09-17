Want to travel into space on Crew Dragon? I tested the SpaceX simulator and tried it – 16/09/2021

Who has never dreamed of going into space and commanding a spaceship? After four civilians went for a three-day tour of Earth’s orbit alone, a lot of people must have been wanting to experience the sensation as well. Because that’s exactly what a simulator from SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, allows.

Through an online simulation —on the iss-sim.spacex.com website— it is possible to land the Crew Dragon spacecraft, used in the Inspiration 4 mission.

The challenge is harder than it looks. While the four civilian passengers won’t even need to manually land the probe — as the vehicle was designed to park automatically — the simulation shows how difficult it is to command the spacecraft.

The simulation starts with the Crew Dragon about 300 meters from the ISS. The challenge is to get the axis of rotation and the docking position of the spaceship right, in addition to controlling the speed.

At first, the simulation seems to be something simple: just make the probe pass through some hexagons and “aim” at a green square marked on the ISS.

But, the procedure is complex. According to SpaceX, the moves are accurate. The controller on the right serves to correct the axis of rotation, while the commands on the left define the aircraft’s position; whether it goes up, down, which way it goes, in addition to speed.

In the instructions, a warning to the commander: “do not make big moves near the ISS”. In addition, the pilot must decelerate when less than five meters from the station. “Go too fast and you risk getting on the ISS,” he says.

Image: Reproduction

Simulation

With all the guidelines in mind, let’s go to the test. In the first simulation, I would have lost NASA’s $2.4 billion project, in partnership with SpaceX, in outer space.

Because the controls are sensitive, it’s easy to overturn the aircraft’s rotation axis and get lost. As I got too far away from the ISS, the simulator sends a failure message and asks to restart.

On the second try it was easier to understand how the commands work. The simulator orientation is to keep all data below 0.2. But if only one of the data is wrong, the aircraft no longer lands correctly.

Again I failed, this time because of rotation. In short, since I was shocked upon arriving at the space station, not only would I have lost the Crew Dragon, it would probably have caused a great deal of damage to the ISS.

Finally, on the third attempt, everything worked out. With a good understanding of how the system works, things get slightly simpler. The biggest difficulty is when the probe is less than five meters away from the ISS.

At this point, it is necessary to decrease the speed to 0.2 m/s, in addition to having to play a lot with the Crew Dragon’s steering commands. Despite the difficulties, I was successful!

After successfully completing the mission, you receive a YouTube link that leads to a video of the astronauts’ landing training. Although the vehicle is designed for automatic landing, astronauts must be prepared to take over the controls should anything go out of the way.

