“We have a solid and coherent project for rebuilding the club”, says Mário Bittencourt

At the opening of the press conference this Friday, Mário Bittencourt made a long speech. It evaluated the field results of its management and understands that Fluminense is on a growth bias, both on and off the field. He asked fans to believe in his administration.

– We have a solid and coherent project to rebuild the club. Despite not having gone ahead, I really think that, especially in the Libertadores match, we could have gone beyond Barcelona. We lost the classification at Maracanã, but despite the two classifications, it is important to remember that eight years ago the club did not compete in the Libertadores, it played in the seventh Libertadores in its history and the objective is to compete in the Libertadores again. Other clubs that have won have played several times and we need to be constant. In my message today, the first one is for our fans to believe that we have a bias of financial growth, restructuring, marketing, in partner football, our fans were the only ones in Brazil who remained faithful – highlighted the representative.

