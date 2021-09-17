The flirtatious atmosphere between Juliette and Rodolffo was not restricted to the confinement time at “BBB 21”. The program’s champion admitted that she had a crush on the country singer after the end of the edition. She further revealed that they had two dates after their victory.

“We were good buddies, we met twice, we flirted, but then it passed. It was a quick flirting. We talk, we’re friends, that’s all for now,” said Juliette in an interview in this Thursday to Band FM.

Read too: Juliette pays R$ 25,000 in rent for her house in Rio and is now a neighbor of Rafa Kalimann

The woman from Paraíba also said that, within “Big Brother Brasil”, she felt that they were more friends than possible suitors. “Back on the show we were more friends, only in two moments I thought he was flirting with me and I was very embarrassed”, he recalled.

Juliette and Rodolffo keep talking and being close, and she often jokes with herself about their situation: “I see a lot of videos of us, we have a lot of fan clubs and I tell him ‘hey, don’t watch these a lot a videos not that you’ll end up falling in love with me.’