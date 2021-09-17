WEG buys a company that had multimillion-dollar sales in 2020

WEG announced an agreement to purchase Balteau Produtos Elétricos Ltda from Minas Gerais, producer of transformers for instruments and measuring sets, products that WEG does not currently have in its portfolio. In 2020, the company earned R$ 121.7 million.

Located in Itajubá (MG), Balteau has an industrial park of 11,800 m² of built area and 350 employees. The company from Santa Catarina informed that the acquisition of 100% of the capital stock of Balteau was carried out.

The company is specialized in design, manufacturing, electrical testing and technical assistance for current and capacitive potential transformers up to 550kV, inductive potential transformers up to 145kV and measurement sets up to 36kV, products that will allow the expansion of WEG’s portfolio.

“With this acquisition, WEG will complement its position as a provider of solutions for energy transmission infrastructure projects and complete its scope of products and solutions related to the segment of energy generation, transmission and distribution (GTD)”, explains Carlos Diether Prinz, Superintendent Director of the Transmission and Distribution Unit at WEG.

According to a note, WEG states that the consolidation of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent and the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The amount invested in the purchase of the mining company was not informed.

