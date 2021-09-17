What are the risks of a tsunami in Bahia caused by the eruption of a volcano? What is a tsunami and how does it occur? What is your cause?

Last Saturday, the Cubre Veija volcano, located in the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, entered a yellow stage, due to changes in its detected seismic activities. The classification worried experts since an eruption of it could trigger a tsunami that would hit Brazil, affecting mainly Bahia. Learn more about the phenomenon:

What is a tsunami and how does it occur?

Giant waves, as the Tsunami is also known, don’t have that name for nothing. They can reach an average height of 150 meters. The waves can travel thousands of kilometers, reaching speeds of approximately 700km/h. The phenomenon is more common in areas with tectonic instability.

What is a tsunami what is its most common cause?

The phenomenon occurs in the oceans and can be caused by the displacement of a fault in the ocean floor, a volcanic eruption or the fall of a meteor.

What are the consequences of a tsunami?

The consequences can be devastating both on the water, when swallowing ships, and on the mainland, due to the possibility of destroying entire cities. Tsunamis have already caused major catastrophes in countries like Japan.

Why do tsunamis occur in Japan?

The Asian country is at the center of three tectonic plates. The constant seismic activity at the site causes shocks in the oceans that cause large waves – often fatal.

Are there any risks of having a tsunami in Brazil?

Brazil is positioned at the center of a tectonic plate, South America, which means that in its territory there is almost no danger of activities resulting from earthquakes. However, a volcanic eruption in Cubre Veija – considered remote – could jeopardize this stability.

Specialists warn that the population is attentive and vigilant in monitoring volcanic and seismic activity. Volcano activity is divided into four eruption alert levels, and Cumbre Vieja is still at 2.

*With information from USP’s Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences.