what are the subjects that fall the most in English questions?

The English content in Enem (National High School Exam) is within the test that takes place on the first day, on November 21st. On that date, 45 language questions and 45 human science questions will be charged. In addition, students will also need to take the writing test.

The digital and print versions of Enem have the same questions and will be done on the same day. The student chooses whether to answer the foreign language questions between the two available: English and Spanish. O UOL selected, with the help of teachers, the topics that most fall in English.

According to Sirlene Aarão, from Curso Anglo, since the beginning, the English language test has focused on reading and interpreting texts.

“What does the student have to pay attention to? There are only five questions, but there are five questions that involve different genres”, he explains.

“He has to be used to different types of texts. In fact, Enem’s last test was the most difficult we’ve ever had in the English language. Did we have literary texts, poetry? So students tend to suffer more,” he says .

The tip is to be used to reading in English, but be used to reading different texts.

Sirlene Aarão, professor at the Anglo Course

Professor Maria Cristina Armaganijan, coordinator of the Goal, makes the same warning. “We always say that what you have to do in English is read. You have to read everything that appears in front of you. Be it a comic book, a medicine package, an internet news, a song lyrics, because everything it adds to your vocabulary,” he says.

According to her, the Enem wants to assess whether the person has knowledge of the language, the reading habit and knows how to interpret what was read. “He needs to have command of the language, this is essential, in addition to the ability to understand and common sense. He has to have common sense. If I went to the fair and bought oranges, bananas and something, that something is not a refrigerator”, explains.

“No student will get to the exam day and know all the vocabulary. Even if he has lived in the US for ten years, he doesn’t know all the vocabulary, as we don’t know all the vocabulary in Portuguese. But the student has to have the ability to contextualize,” he says.

According to Armaganijan, it is not essential that the person knows the translation of the words. But she needs to know what that word is representing within the context of the text shown on the proof.

About the themes, he says that Enem has, currently, been working a lot with social issues. “There has been a lot of text that refers to prejudice, violence against women, refugees. These social themes have covered a lot of the Enem test,” he says.

See the five subjects that fall most in English