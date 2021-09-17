What influencers sacrifice for fame — and what they get out of it

September 16, 2021

What can happen behind the seemingly idyllic life of a successful “influencer”?

American makeup artist Michelle Phan has the answer. She says she had to stop making her popular makeup and beauty videos on YouTube because she was “exhausted”.

“It became harder and harder for me to pretend I was happy,” she says. “And (as a result) I became a toxic person, both in my relationships and in my friendships. I had reached my limit.”

Phan, 34, alludes to the years 2017 to 2019, when he decided to take a break from posting his tutorial videos.

She claims she needed to break free from the constant pressure of chasing more and more views and likes by producing new content.

Today his eponymous YouTube channel has 8.84 million subscribers worldwide, and Los Angeles-based Phan mentors and supports others making videos for social media.

She says that many are stressed out by the lack of ideas and compelled to produce new content several times a day.

But who exactly are the so-called “influencers”?

There is no rigid definition, but in essence it is someone who has enough followers on social media, more specifically on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok, and who can make money from it.

Revenue comes from two main sources — a share of the advertising revenue generated by their own content and contracts with companies to promote their brands.

Regarding the first one, on YouTube, anyone can sign up to start receiving a portion of the revenue from the ads served in their videos, as long as they have more than a thousand subscribers and 4000 hours watched.

The video platform does not disclose how much it pays, but, according to market sources, the value varies between US$ 3 to US$ 5 (R$ 16 to R$ 26) per thousand views.

And when it comes to agreements with brands, what matters, besides the content, is the number of followers, of course.

On Instagram, if you have more than 1 million followers, you can earn more than $10,000 (BRL 52,000) for just one post promoting a particular product.

The BBC spoke with Phan and four other influencers about their experiences.

While the possibility of making big bucks is high, Phan says content creators “need to set their own limits and take care of themselves” rather than posting all the time.

This concern is echoed by media analyst Rebecca McGrath of research firm Mintel.

According to her, some influencers, eager to earn easy and fast money, post “even if they don’t have anything new to create or say.”

Phan also warns that it takes an iron stomach to deal with online trolls “writing horrible things about their videos.”

“You’re also exposed to hateful comments that I think people aren’t prepared for,” he says.

This was the point raised in July by British influencer Em Sheldon, when she spoke to parliamentarians in the House of Commons (equivalent to the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil).

A committee of parliamentarians continues to investigate the growth of influencer culture.

In this context, TikTok is the ‘hot spot’ among major social media sites — only available outside of China since 2018. With over 1 billion users worldwide, the platform is synonymous with intergenerational success. young people: more time is spent there than on YouTube, for example.

Brothers Colin and Dylan McFarland, and their father Dan, have been producing comedy sketches and dances for the video app since 2019.

Known as The McFarlands, the trio from Louisville, Kentucky, now has 2.6 million followers on TikTok.

“Influencers are a new wave of people you can trust on the Internet,” says 27-year-old Colin.

“Whether you’re selling a product or giving advice, people are going to trust the people they see on their phones every day.”

Dylan, 25, adds that his humor made brands like Colgate and Gillette “want to work with us, and see what we could do, because we’re genuinely acting like we are with our family.”

Over the past two years, the money they’ve earned has allowed the two brothers to quit their daily jobs, buy houses and even invest in other properties.

“I truly believe anyone can do this,” says Colin, who started out editing the videos on his iPhone. “Just find your niche and keep it.”

Toronto-based youtuber Kevin Parry makes a good living making stop-motion animated videos for his 936,000 subscribers and other viewers.

In his first year, he claims to have earned more than 100,000 Canadian dollars (R$412,000).

Parry, 32, who has worked with Disney, Apple, Amazon and Lego, says 90% of his revenue comes from advertising contracts. The remaining 10% comes from advertising for your own channel and an agency that claims revenue from people stealing and monetizing your content.

He warns potential influencers not to share too much of their personal life.

“If people don’t like a video I’ve made, at least it’s just creative work, and I can try to improve on that skill instead of sharing my life and people don’t like it,” he says.

“How do you make up and fix it? You can’t.”

Parry advises creators to hone a specific skill set, such as filmmaking or carpentry, and share that passion rather than talking about their everyday lives.

Author Shan Boodram has been talking about sex and relationship issues on her YouTube channel Shan Boody since 2012. She has 664,000 subscribers and her videos have been watched over 71 million times.

Boody says new YouTubers should recognize if they’re in a bad situation, and not create content if that’s the case. And when it comes to what to post, she has a golden rule: “Think of the last person you’d like to see this content first.

Despite the downsides of being an influencer — the need to always post more videos or comments, not to mention likely online abuse — many people would love to be one. It can be a fun and profitable way to make a living.

Still, psychologist Stuart Duff of business psychology consultancy Pearn Kandola cautions that you need a certain personality to hope to succeed at this.

“Of course there is a great diversity of successful influencers, in terms of style and personality, but to be really successful, the influencer will use a great deal of psychology to influence their followers,” he says.

“They need to be highly relatable, tell great stories, have a strong and unique brand and stay true to the message. They also have to be passionate about what they want to say and always seem to know what their audience wants to hear.”

Phan started posting videos on YouTube in 2007 and, thanks in large part to her success, she now owns and runs her own multi-million dollar company, EM Cosmetics.

“If you’re a good storyteller, you can have a legion of followers and change your life,” she says.