What influencers sacrifice for fame — and what they get out of it

by

Michelle Phan

Credit, Joy Wong

Photo caption,

Running your own popular YouTube channel can be profitable, but it has its downsides.

What can happen behind the seemingly idyllic life of a successful “influencer”?

American makeup artist Michelle Phan has the answer. She says she had to stop making her popular makeup and beauty videos on YouTube because she was “exhausted”.

“It became harder and harder for me to pretend I was happy,” she says. “And (as a result) I became a toxic person, both in my relationships and in my friendships. I had reached my limit.”