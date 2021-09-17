what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



Investing.com – After closing it on Thursday with a fall of 1.10%, at 113,794 points, it opened lower and fell 0.35% near 9:19 this Friday (17), while it rose +0 .09%, at R$5.2700.

In the US, the 100 futures fell 0.10%, the , 0.07% and the , 0.13%. The , the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, fell -0.47% in the American pre-market.

Brazil registered on Thursday 643 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 589,240, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 21,069,017, added the folder.

The Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 32 votes to 16, this Thursday (16) the admissibility of the PEC dos Precatórios. This is the first step in processing the proposal, which assesses whether it violates constitutional, legal, regulatory and legislative technique criteria. The text must now go to the special committee, before being voted on in plenary.

When presenting his opinion on the admissibility of the proposal, the rapporteur, Deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC), said that the discussion of controversial issues that make up the proposal will be debated in the special commission. The PEC, in addition to limiting the payment of court orders, does away with the golden rule of the federal budget, which prevents the Government from going into debt to pay current expenses.

Yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro also issued a decree increasing the value of the IOF to fund the value of Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família. According to the Ministry of Economy, the decree raises the value of the IOF on credit operations carried out by legal entities from the current annual rate of 1.50% to 2.04%, and for individuals from the current 3.0% annual to 4.08%.

The change is valid between September 20 and December 31, and will raise approximately R$ 2.14 billion more, according to a note from the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

News of the day

government approval – The disapproval of President Jair Bolsonaro reached a record level of 53% in September, according to a Datafolha survey. Those who rate the president as good or great also fluctuated within the margin of error to 22%. In July, it was 24%. The level of those who consider it regular remained stable at 24%.

Household consumption – The September Household Consumption Intention Survey (ICF), released by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), had the best result since March 2021, reaching 72.5 points.

Focus Bulletin – The Central Bank will include in the Focus Bulletin estimates for the following IPCA components: administered, free, services, industrialized goods and food at home.

DST – With the worsening of the water crisis, the Ministry of Mines and Energy is reevaluating the return of daylight saving time, according to the newspaper O Globo. The ministry asked the National Service Operator (ONS) to study the issue again, but did not set a deadline for obtaining the results of the study.

5G network – The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, hopes that the 5G network will be available in the country by Christmas, according to O Globo.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Launch Ceremony of the Urucuia Pró-Águas Project; Ceremony for the beginning of the works of FICO – Central-West Integration Railway

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Head of the Special Advisory on Strategic Affairs, Daniella Marques; Meeting with the substitute Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, João Rossi (SA:).

Campos Neto – Participates, via videoconference, in the All Governors Meeting, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

corporate news

Allied (SA:) – THE Allied Technology announced on Thursday that it is considering making a new follow-on public offering of shares with restricted efforts. For this, it called BTG Pactual (SA:), Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, XP to advise it on the possible offer.

BRF (SA:) – BRF signed a contract with Pontoon to build a solar energy self-generation park in Mauriti and Milagres, in Ceará, with an installed capacity of 320 Megawatt peak (MWp). According to the company, the estimated investment in the project is approximately R$1.1 billion and BRF will directly invest around R$50 million. The park is expected to start operations in 2024.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras started the binding phase for the sale of its entire 27.88% shareholding in Deten Química, located in the industrial hub of Camaçari (BA). The company has already completed the non-binding phase started in July.

TC (SA:) – CT ( Traders Club ) acquired all the shares representing the share capital of RIWeb, a company resulting from the partial spin-off of Grupo Comunique-se, for R$6.5 million.

Course (SA:) – The government of Mato Grosso announced for next Monday, 20th, the signing of the Rumo adhesion contract for the construction, implementation and operation of the first state railway. The project, according to the state administration, foresees investments of R$ 11.2 billion for its implementation.

GPA (SA:) – GPA will start selling logistics services, expanding the list of chains that started using their delivery and storage structures to generate new revenue, according to Valor Econômico.

B3 (SA:) – B3 launched its sustainability linked bond (SLB), becoming the first stock exchange operator in the world to issue this type of bond linked to some ESG criteria. The bonus will be US$700 million, with a term until 2031.

Cosan (SA:) – The Brazilian Association of Large Energy Consumers and Free Consumers (Abrace) asked the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to appear as a third party interested in the Concentration Act that evaluates the sale of Gaspetro, by Petrobras, to the Cosan Group for R $2 billion, according to the Broadcast Column.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale’s board of directors approved the payment, on September 30, 21, of remuneration to shareholders in the total gross amount of R$40.2 billion in the form of dividends, corresponding to the total gross amount of R$8.108316476 per share outstanding common stock and per preferred share of the special class. The value will take into account the positions of September 22nd. The board also canceled 152,016,372 common shares held in treasury, without reducing the value of its share capital of the company, representing 47.6% of the total shares held in treasury up to August 18th.