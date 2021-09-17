What would be the weight of Central America if it had not become 5 countries 200 years ago

by

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

September 15 marks the 200th anniversary of Central America’s independence

The Federal Republic of Central America was a country that existed two centuries ago for about 15 years.

Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, the five countries that celebrated 200 years of independence from Spain on September 15, were part of that nation, while Panama followed its own course along with Greater Colombia.

If it existed today, the Federal Republic of Central America would be a nation of 46 million people. with a territory of 423 thousand square kilometers.

It would be the seventh largest economy in Latin America and the Caribbean, after Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would reach around US$ 200 billion.