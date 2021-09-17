WhatsApp has changed color? New Update Dislikes Internet Users | Social networks

The new WhatsApp update for Android phones, released this Tuesday (14), brought changes in the color tone of the application’s layout. The change was met with mixed reactions on social media from users, who felt confused when they noticed the new colors. The most visible changes consist of a more vibrant shade of green in the app’s navigation bar, and a lighter green in the message balloons in chat.
READ: WhatsApp tests function to transcribe audios
Google Trends, the platform that displays the most popular searches on the Internet, registered a sudden increase in the search for several terms related to WhatsApp as of this Thursday morning (15th). Terms like “whatsapp changed color” and “my whatsapp changed color by itself” are hot in searches as the messenger update is released on the Play Store for more Android phone users.
New version of WhatsApp for Android brings changes to the application’s green tones — Photo: Beatriz Cardoso/TechTudo
How to save a WhatsApp contact on iPhone? Check out the TechTudo Forum.
Although the new color palette was already spotted in beta testing for Android last month by WABetaInfo, some users didn’t immediately understand the changes in version 2.21.18.17 and thought the new tones were the result of a bug.
There were also comparisons of the update with WhatsApp mods, modified versions of the original app. Users reported that the change made the messenger look similar to the altered versions of WhatsApp developed by third parties, known for releasing extra functions.
Changes in WhatsApp shades of green are noticed by Twitter users — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco
Other Twitter users did not approve of the new color palette, and questioned whether to enable the old tones. However, this is not possible as the change is permanent and WhatsApp only allows switching between light and dark themes by default in the app.
Another change that generated repercussions on the social network was the green tone of the ring that shows status updates. Users compared the change with the Stories of close friends on Instagram, which are distinguished on the photo social network by a shade of green similar to that adopted by WhatsApp. Also, the messenger’s wallpaper got darker.
With information from WABetaInfo
WhatsApp has function to make video and voice calls on the computer