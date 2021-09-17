WhatsApp tests easy way to create stickers without installing programs | Social networks

WhatsApp is developing a new way to create stickers in the messenger without having to install external programs or download sticker packs. According to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, which discovered the experiment, users will be able to transform photos from the gallery into stickers when sending the file in the conversation, automatically creating a new sticker with that image. Currently, there is no native WhatsApp tool to create stickers inside the messenger.

In the test images captured by the portal, the creation of the sticker can be performed through a sticker icon (similar to the one that already exists to access the user’s stickers) located next to the image caption field, next to the message button temporary. The step by step would basically be to select an image from the gallery, activate the sticker icon and send. That way, the photo would be sent to everyone in the conversation in a figurine format.

WhatsApp tests the possibility of turning photos into stickers directly in the conversation — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

In the prints captured by WABetaInfo, it is possible to see the traditional image editing tools of the messenger, which would indicate that it is possible to create stickers with text, drawings and other graphic elements. There is no confirmation, however, whether it would be possible to create animated stickers from selected videos or GIFs from the gallery.

Test shows icon that would allow transforming gallery images into WhatsApp stickers — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

The screens of the experiment were captured in the beta version of the desktop WhatsApp program, but only in the developer versions. As a result, regular users of the beta program may not be able to reproduce the tests. According to WABetaInfo, for now the feature is not being developed in apps for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The figurine was created from a photo from the WhatsApp gallery in an experimental function — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

As this is a test, there is no confirmation or prediction that the feature will be permanently deployed in the WhatsApp application. It is also worth remembering that the function can be implemented with modifications in future updates, or that it is not even released to the general public.

With information from WABetaInfo