WhatsApp with new colors? Internet users wonder about the new look of the Android app

WhatsApp underwent a change in its colors in the last update for Android released this Thursday (16). Despite not being any very radial changes (the look of the messenger has changed little over the years) it caused some strangeness in many users and the subject was hot on Twitter all day.

For those who didn’t understand, the change is in the shade of green used in the top bar and in the app’s highlights, such as the record audio button. Also, the names are in more accentuated color tones. The change had already appeared in the app’s Beta a few weeks ago.

See some reactions about the change in WhatsApp colors

I have two possibilities:

-or whatsapp updated at dawn

-or that night I developed a certain degree of color blindness. — 🌺 Ed.own 🌺 (@sSamuraysS) September 16, 2021

There were even those who found the new shade of green very similar to the highlight circle that appears to best friends on Instagram.

Today when I opened whatsapp I thought I was seeing my best friends on the urge — Vivi (@Silmath09) September 16, 2021

iOS users, on the other hand, didn’t understand anything. On Apple devices WhatsApp is highlighted in blue and nothing has changed in colors for those who use the service in the operating system of the Cupertino giant.

The main changes are in the start menu, where all conversations are present, the green bar that appears at the top of the page is now a little lighter. Also, the sent message balloons, in the dark version of the app, now have a lighter green tone, as well as the send audio button. In contrast, the app’s default background is a little darker.

