When did humans start wearing clothes? Cave Discovery Brings Some Light

In popular culture, cavemen (and women) used to wear furs, but archaeological evidence of what our Stone Age ancestors actually wore and how they made the clothes is rare.

Skin, leather and other organic materials are generally not preserved, especially for over 100,000 years.

However, researchers say 62 bone tools used to process and smooth animal skins found in a cave in Morocco may be some of the earliest evidence of clothing in the archaeological record. The tools are between 90,000 and 120,000 years old.

“I didn’t expect to find them. I was studying this setup initially to look at animal bones to reconstruct the human diet,” said Emily Yuko Hallett, a postdoctoral scientist at the Max Planck Institute’s Pan African Institute for the Science of Human History Evolution Research Group .

“And as I was walking past them – there were about 12,000 animal bones – I started noticing these bones that had a very different shape. It wasn’t a natural way. And they had shine and streaks (slits or scratches),” said Hallett, who authored a study of the findings, published on Thursday in the journal iScience.

Unlike bones discarded after consuming an animal as food, bones used regularly by human hands gain shine and polish.

She also found a pattern of cut marks on other bones in the cave that suggested the humans who lived there were removing the skins of carnivores, such as sand foxes, golden jackals and wild cats, to use their skins. Bones from bovine-like animals bore different markings, suggesting they were processed for meat.

“I’m very excited about the skinning marks on carnivores because I haven’t seen this pattern described before. And my hope is that archeologists working in much older sites will also start looking for that pattern,” she said.

It’s hard to find out when the wearing of clothing started. It’s very likely that early humans, like Neanderthals, who lived in cold climates long before Homo sapiens came onto the scene, had clothes to protect themselves from extreme weather, but there’s not much hard evidence.

Lice genetic studies indicate that clothing lice diverged from their human head lice ancestors at least 83,000 years ago and possibly as far back as 170,000 years ago, suggesting that humans wore clothing before major migrations out of Africa.

Hallett said one of 98 400,000-year-old tools made from elephant bone and recently discovered in Italy may have been used to smooth leather. They were probably used by Neanderthals.

Eye needles appear in the archaeological record much later, some 40,000 years ago.

The bone tools from Morocco that Hallett discovered were shaped like a spatula and would have been used to remove connective tissue.

Similar bone tools are still used by some leather workers today, Hallett said.

“The reason people like to use these tools is that they don’t pierce the skin and therefore you have the skin intact,” she said.

The bone tools were found in the Contrebandiers cave on the Atlantic coast of Morocco. Hallett said the climate 120,000 years ago would have been mild, as it is now, raising the possibility that the first garments could serve as both ornamentation and protection. Stone Age fashionistas, perhaps?

“There are really no extreme temperatures or extreme weather conditions there in the past or today. Does it make me wonder if the clothes were strictly utilitarian or symbolic or a little of both?”

(Translated text. Read the original here)