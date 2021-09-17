Who is entitled to receive the 40% fine on the FGTS amount?

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a way of protecting workers who have been dismissed without just cause. At the beginning of each month, the employer deposits in an account opened at Caixa Econômica Federal, in the employee’s name, the amount corresponding to 8% of the worker’s salary.

The FGTS is composed of the total amount deposited and belongs to the employee, who can withdraw the full amount in specific situations.

Learn more about the topic throughout the article.

What is the percentage of the FGTS fine?

The fine is 40% on the FGTS balance and applies to the employee registered in the work portfolio, who is dismissed from the company without just cause. In such cases, the employer has a duty to pay the fine.

Has the Labor Reform brought changes regarding the fine?

As mentioned above, the worker who is dismissed without just cause has the right to receive a fine of 40% on the FGTS value. The Labor Reform did not change this rule, that is, the FGTS was not extinct and cannot be changed.

It is important to clarify that the Labor Reform brought the possibility of mutual agreement termination (between employer and employee) of the employment contract. In this case, the fine will be reduced to 20% and the employee will only be entitled to redeem 80% of the deposited amount.

How is the fine paid?

The fine has the same payment term as the severance pay, that is, the employer has a maximum of 10 calendar days from the day of termination of employment.

The company that does not make the FGTS deposits will have to make all late collections, in addition to paying a fine of 40% on the FGTS balance. Remembering that these values ​​are intended for the worker

How can the worker know the amount of the fine?

We know that the fine is calculated according to the amount of the FGTS, so the worker needs to be aware of the amount of his/her balance.

How to find out the FGTS value?

For this you need to download the FGTS application that is available for Android and IOS and consult the values.

It is noteworthy that the worker can also make this consultation extract from the FGTS, on the website of Caixa Econômica Federal.

Follow the step-by-step query on the website:

Access the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts;

Inform your NIS or CPF number and select “register password”;

Read the regulation and select “accepted”;

Fill in all fields with your personal information;

Create a password with up to 8 characters (letters and numbers) and confirm. You will be taken to the login screen again;

Fill in the fields with NIS or CPF, enter the registered password and click on “Access”.

What are the situations that allow the full withdrawal of the FGTS?

See below when the worker can withdraw the full amount from the FGTS:

Dismissal without just cause by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

Acquisition of own house;

Complement of payment for property purchased through a consortium;

Complement of payment for financed property (by the SFH – Housing Finance System);

Dismissal at the end of the contract for a specified period;

Closing of the company (partial or total extinction of the company or establishment);

Termination for reciprocal fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (fire, flood, among others);

Termination by retirement;

Natural disasters (floods or windstorms);

Suspension for a period equal to or greater than 90 days of a self-employed worker, employed through a professional association;

Workers 70 years of age or older;

HIV-positive workers or dependents;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Workers who have been registered on the work card for three consecutive years or more;

Worker’s death.

Extra tip from Jornal Contabil: Would you like to work with the Department Folks?

Have you noticed the opportunities does this area provide?

Discover the complete program that teaches all the steps of the DP, from understand the Concepts, Rules, Rules and Laws that govern the area, even the routines and procedures such as Admission, Dismissal, eSocial, FGTS, Vacation, 13th Salary and everything else that you need to master to act in the area.

If you intend to work with the Personnel Department, Click here and understand how to learn all this and become a qualified professional.