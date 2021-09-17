Who will get the 2021 Emmy? Sites show Netflix favoritism · TV News

There are only four days to go before the 2021 Emmy ceremony, but bookmakers are already in an uproar to find out who will be the big winners of the night. Specialized odds sites point to Netflix’s favoritism, which could eventually lead to the best series statuette for The Crown or The Queen’s Gambit (2020).

With the two period dramas being the main bets for the dramatic categories, Apple TV+ has with Ted Lasso the big favorite to take home the statuette for best comedy series. The three productions are also expected to dominate the acting awards.

A survey made by the Betfair.net website exclusively for the TV news confirmed The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and Ted Lasso as the big favorites of the night in various categories. The only one to break the hegemony of the three would be actress Jean Smart, in the comedy Hacks, on HBO Max.

According to a survey carried out by experts, The Crown is the attraction with the most chances of taking the statuette of the best drama series, with 80%. In second comes The Mandalorian, with 20%, followed by Bridgerton, with just 9%.

In the comedy category, Ted Lasso comes in with 88%, with The Flight Attendant, by HBO Max, appearing in second place with a measly 11%. Protagonist of the Apple TV+ series, Jason Sudeikis is the favorite to take the award for best actor, with 95% of the odds.

A Netflix 2020 phenomenon, The Queen’s Gambit leads the statistics in one of the strongest categories in this year’s edition. The miniseries comes in first, with 70%, while Mare of Easttown (2021), an HBO hit starring Kate Winslet, comes right behind with 23%. With less glamour, The Underground Railroad (2021), by Prime Video, appears in third, with 14%.

The favorites are repeated in the statistics of the Gold Derby website, a platform famous for making predictions and bets for the main awards in Hollywood. In this one, The Crown places Netflix as the big winner of the night. In addition to best series, the period drama is also expected to yield statuettes for Emma Corrin (best actress), Josh O’Connor (best actor) and Gillian Anderson (best supporting actress).

Check out the list of favorites in the main Emmy categories pointed out by Betfair.net below:

best comedy series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – 88%

The Flight Attendent (HBO Max) – 11%

Hacks (HBO Max) – 11%

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) – 7%

Pen15 (Hulu) – 5%

Blackish (ABC) – 5%

Emily in Paris (Netflix) – 4%

Snake Kai (Netflix) – 3%

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – 95%

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) – 11%

Anthony Anderson (Blackish) – 6%

Kenan Thompson (Kenan) – 4%

William H. Macy (Shameless) – 3%

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks) – 83%

Kailey Cuoco (The Fligh Attendant) – 20%

Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish) – 10%

Aidy Briant (Shrill) – 5%

Allison Janney (Mom) – 3%

best drama series

The Crown (Netflix) – 80%

The Mandalorian (Disney) – 20%

Bridgerton (Netflix) – 9%

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 8%

Pose (FX) – 5%

Lovecraft Country (HBO) – 5%

The Boys (Prime Video) – 4%

This Is Us (NBC) – 3%

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – 69%

Billy Porter (Pose) – 23%

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) – 15%

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) – 6%

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) – 5%

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) – 3%

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin (The Crown) – 73%

MJ Rodriguez (Pose) – 23%

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) – 10%

Olivia Colman (The Crown) – 10%

Abuda Uzo (In Treatment) – 5%

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) – 5%

Best limited series or telefilm

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) – 70%

Mare of Easttown (HBO) – 23%

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video) – 14%

I May Destroy You (HBO) – 12%

WandaVision (Disney+) – 5%

Best actor in a limited series or telefilm

Paul Bettany (WandaVision) – 66%

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) – 37%

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) – 28%

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) – 9%

Ewan McGregor (Halston) – 9%